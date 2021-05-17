Philippines, Rabiya Mateo among top trending topics on Miss Universe coronation night

Filipinos are showing overflowing support to Philippine bet Rabiya Mateo on the grand coronation event of the 69th Miss Universe pageant.
On Monday morning, the hashtags Philippines and Go Ibyang became the top trending topics on Twitter Philippines.
“Let’s Go!!! May last minute pasabog pa! Bring Home the Crown. Roar!!!” a netizen said.
“Goodluck Queen Rabiya! Whatever the results would be, I just want you to know that Filipinos are so proud of you. Go Ibyang! Bring home the crown,” another one said,
“Good Morning, PILIPINAS! Rabiya will raise our flag today. She will shine like the sun and rise like a phoenix in this competition. Mahal ka namin,” another one added.
Miss Universe Philippines Rabiya Mateo has a great chance in winning the 5th Miss Universe crown for the country based on the predictions made by the pageant website Missosology.
A day before the pageant, the website says that Mateo lands on the 3rd spot in their final hot picks.
India’s Adline Castelino was chosen as the top pick followed by Peru’s Janick Maceta.
The website said that it has “consolidated the entries of Missosology’s resident pageant experts and seasoned correspondents about their overall impression this year.”
“Truth be told, there was no unanimous decision when it comes to the selection on who will be the number 1 in the Final Hot Picks,” it added.
Missosology adds that with this can of prediction, there is a clear indication that there will be an intense competition on finals night.
“Rabiya’s interviews before and during the pageant are proof that she is genuine and has a great rapport with anyone she talks to,” Missosology added.
“She has proven that she is quick-witted, communicates well, and has a solid stand on social issues – one that the Miss Universe competition is looking for in a winner over the past couple of years,” they added.
The following is the list of Missosology’s Top 25 Final Hot Picks:
India, Adline Castelino
Peru, Janick Maceta
Philippines, Rabiya Mateo
Romania, Bianca Lorena Tirsin
Thailand, Amanda Obdam
Puerto Rico, Estefanía Soto
Mexico, Andrea Meza
Brazil, Julia Gama
Costa Rica, Ivonne Cerdas
Jamaica, Miqueal-Symone Williams
Venezuela, Mariángel Villasmil
USA, Asya Branch
Nepal, Anshika Sharma
Cameroon, Angele Kossinda
Nicaragua, Ana Marcelo
Colombia, Laura Olascuaga
Curacao, Chantal Wiertz
South Africa, Natasha Joubert
Canada, Nova Stevens
Bolivia, Lenka Nemer
Finland, Viivi Altonen
Australia, Maria Thattil
Iceland, Elísabet Hulda Snorradóttir
Vietnam, Nguyen Tran Khánh Vân
Great Britain, Jeanette Akua