Philippines, Rabiya Mateo among top trending topics on Miss Universe coronation night

Filipinos are showing overflowing support to Philippine bet Rabiya Mateo on the grand coronation event of the 69th Miss Universe pageant.

On Monday morning, the hashtags Philippines and Go Ibyang became the top trending topics on Twitter Philippines.

“Let’s Go!!! May last minute pasabog pa! Bring Home the Crown. Roar!!!” a netizen said.

“Goodluck Queen Rabiya! Whatever the results would be, I just want you to know that Filipinos are so proud of you. Go Ibyang! Bring home the crown,” another one said,

“Good Morning, PILIPINAS! Rabiya will raise our flag today. She will shine like the sun and rise like a phoenix in this competition. Mahal ka namin,” another one added.

Miss Universe Philippines Rabiya Mateo has a great chance in winning the 5th Miss Universe crown for the country based on the predictions made by the pageant website Missosology.

A day before the pageant, the website says that Mateo lands on the 3rd spot in their final hot picks.

India’s Adline Castelino was chosen as the top pick followed by Peru’s Janick Maceta.

The website said that it has “consolidated the entries of Missosology’s resident pageant experts and seasoned correspondents about their overall impression this year.”

“Truth be told, there was no unanimous decision when it comes to the selection on who will be the number 1 in the Final Hot Picks,” it added.

Missosology adds that with this can of prediction, there is a clear indication that there will be an intense competition on finals night.

“Rabiya’s interviews before and during the pageant are proof that she is genuine and has a great rapport with anyone she talks to,” Missosology added.

“She has proven that she is quick-witted, communicates well, and has a solid stand on social issues – one that the Miss Universe competition is looking for in a winner over the past couple of years,” they added.

The following is the list of Missosology’s Top 25 Final Hot Picks:

India, Adline Castelino

Peru, Janick Maceta

Philippines, Rabiya Mateo

Romania, Bianca Lorena Tirsin

Thailand, Amanda Obdam

Puerto Rico, Estefanía Soto

Mexico, Andrea Meza

Brazil, Julia Gama

Costa Rica, Ivonne Cerdas

Jamaica, Miqueal-Symone Williams

Venezuela, Mariángel Villasmil

USA, Asya Branch

Nepal, Anshika Sharma

Cameroon, Angele Kossinda

Nicaragua, Ana Marcelo

Colombia, Laura Olascuaga

Curacao, Chantal Wiertz

South Africa, Natasha Joubert

Canada, Nova Stevens

Bolivia, Lenka Nemer

Finland, Viivi Altonen

Australia, Maria Thattil

Iceland, Elísabet Hulda Snorradóttir

Vietnam, Nguyen Tran Khánh Vân

Great Britain, Jeanette Akua