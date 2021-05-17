LOOK: Rabiya Mateo is on fire in yellow two-piece at Miss Universe swimsuit competition

Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo stuns in her yellow bikini in her ‘halabira’ walk in the semifinals of the 69th Miss Universe pageant.

Mateo makes it to Miss Universe Top 21 in Florida, USA.

Mateo will now compete for the swimsuit round and evening gown which would determine the next Top 10 candidates who will move an inch closer to the 69th Miss Universe crown.



There are 74 delegates in the competition.

Mateo is eyeing the 5th Miss Universe crown for the Philippines. She is the first representative under the newly formed Miss Universe Philippines.

Filipinos are showing overflowing support to Philippine bet Rabiya Mateo on the grand coronation event of the 69th Miss Universe pageant.

On Monday morning, the hashtags Philippines and Go Ibyang became the top trending topics on Twitter Philippines.

“Let’s Go!!! May last minute pasabog pa! Bring Home the Crown. Roar!!!” a netizen said.

“Goodluck Queen Rabiya! Whatever the results would be, I just want you to know that Filipinos are so proud of you. Go Ibyang! Bring home the crown,” another one said,

“Good Morning, PILIPINAS! Rabiya will raise our flag today. She will shine like the sun and rise like a phoenix in this competition. Mahal ka namin,” another one added.