Gloria Diaz weighs in on Rabiya’s chances of winning Miss Universe

Miss Universe 1969 Gloria Diaz could not evade questions on how will the Philippines’ candidate, Rabiya Mateo, will fare in the 69th edition of the Miss Universe competition.

During the virtual briefing of her upcoming Mother’s Day movie “Mommy Issues,” Diaz was asked for her reaction on a recent article that ranked the Philippines second in countries with the most number of

pageant crowns.

“Happy! At least, hindi lang tayo sa COVID number one,” she said, adding that she’s also happy to see a lot of Filipinas making it big in the pageant scene.

“Kasi pwedeng tayo na siguro ang pinakamadaming Miss Universe. For how many years? 45 years, tapos sunud-sunod na ngayon. Up, up, up. Viva La Filipina!” she said.

Does Mateo have a good chance of bringing home the country’s 5th crown from the prestigious pageant?

“I can never tell, but she is really deserving. Maganda siya. Actually, ang dami kong nakikitang photos niya and she seems to be a very nice girl,” she explained.

Diaz’s co-actor, Pokwang, said that Mateo can bring home the crown.

“Maiuuwi niya ang korona. Maiuuwi niya. Period,” Pokwang said.