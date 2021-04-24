Kris tells son Bimby: “Whatever you are, I’ll accept”

Kris Aquino had a heart to heart conversation with her youngest son, Bimby Aquino-Yap, and assured him that she will accept him regardless of his gender identity.

In a series of Facebook videos, Aquino shared an exchange between her and her son who has just turned 14 recently.

“How do you feel, honestly, when you read those comments and they say you’re gay?,” Aquino asked Bimby.

“Wala, I don’t really feel anything. If you think I’m gay, alright. But you do realize that the gay community sa Philippines is a strong community. And you do realize that I’m 14,” Bimby said.

“I know what I am. I’m straight as an arrow,” he said.

“Are you sure?” Aquino clarified.

Bimby replied ‘yes’.

Kris also gave an assurance to her son.

“Whatever you are, I’ll accept. I really don’t care, honestly. Whatever you choose to be, it will be fine with me for as long as you excel. Whatever you’re going to be, you better be the best at the profession you choose,” she said.

In March, Aquino called out the “homophobic attitudes” of her detractors, in response to comments about Bimby’s sexual orientation.

“I know my son doesn’t identify as being gay, but in the event he ever does, he will still be my son. The bullying you are doing is a reflection of your homophobic attitudes that are no longer welcome in 2021,” Aquino said at the time. (TDT)