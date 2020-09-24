Noli De Castro assures he will be a ‘Kapamilya Forever’

As more veteran journalists and Kapamilya homegrown talents explore their opportunities outside ABS-CBN following the non-renewal of franchise, many are curious if veteran broadcaster Noli De Castro is mulling to do the same.

Last month, De Castro’s co-anchor on TV Patrol, Ted Failon, bid farewell to the network after more than three decades and launched his own program on TV 5.

“Ako po ang tunay na ‘Kapamilya forever’,” De Castro said when one of his listeners asked if he has any plans of leaving the network.

De Castro started in ABS-CBN in 1986.

“Nagsimula ako dito nang magsimula ang ABS-CBN after ng martial law. Oh, martial law na naman at nandito pa rin ako — ay ‘di pala martial law ‘yon,” he joked.

The broadcaster seems to understand the decision of some of his colleagues to move or transfer to other networks.

“Wala naman kasing forever, eh,” De Castro added.

SEE ALSO: Ces Drilon one of the first employees let go by ABS-CBN following franchise denial