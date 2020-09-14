‘No easy feat’: Mommy Dionisia opposed Manny—Jinkee’s marriage

Jinkee Pacquiao reminisced her wedding day with Filipino boxing champion and senator Manny Pacquiao, 21 years since they got married.

She posted a throwback photo of their wedding on her Instagram account last Friday.

The two got married in a civil wedding ceremony in 1999.

“Blond pa ang hair mo @mannypacquiao ikaw murag si jimuel ako murag si queenie,” she wrote in caption.

Jinkee said that 21 years of marriage is no easy feat. They have encountered a number of challenges throughout Manny’s career.

“21 years and counting! Grabe, how time flies. Nagpapasalamat ako sa Panginoon sa lahat, ang dami nating pinagdaanan, nalampasan ang mga pagsubok at ngayon mananatiling matatag at malakas sa gabay ng Panginoon!I love you, babe! God is good all the time,” she said.

Jinkee also shared on how God played an important role in their married life.

“The two are united into one. Then the Lord said, It is not good for man to be alone. I will make a helper just right for him,” Jinkee said quoting a bible verse.



Manny previously recalled that his mother Mommy Dionisia opposed his marriage with Jinkee.

“Yung magulang lang ni Jinkee ang nandoon. Nandoon mga relatives niya. Ang kasama ko, yung kapatid ko, isa. Wala na. Ayaw ng mama ko kay Jinkee noong araw pa,” he said.

The boxing champ then later on said that when his mother saw that they are happy together and starting to build their own family, Mommy Dionisia finally accepted his wife.

The couple has five children – Jimuel, Michael, Princess, Queenie, and Israel.