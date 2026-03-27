BINI to feature in GRAMMY Studios’ Global Spin Live Series

BINI is set to appear in a special feature of the GRAMMY Studios’ Global Spin Live series, days after their historic Coachella debut, the GRAMMY Museum announced.

The live event will take place on April 21 at the GRAMMY Museum L.A. Live and will be hosted by Emily Mei. BINI will discuss their upcoming EP Signals and perform for attendees.

“BINI is an eight-member Filipino girl group (Aiah, Colet, Maloi, Gwen, Stacey, Mikha, Jhoanna, and Sheena) redefining global pop,” the museum said.

“Crowned the Philippines’ ‘Nation’s Girl Group,’ they have achieved milestones including recognition as one of Spotify’s Breakout Artists of 2024 and becoming the first Filipino group confirmed on the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2026 lineup.”

The group is set to release their new EP Signals on April 9. The GRAMMY Museum noted that BINI continues to push the boundaries of pop, solidifying their position as one of the most exciting rising forces in global music today.

Global Spin Live is a live extension of the popular online series Global Spin, featuring international acts such as TAEMIN, LE SSERAFIM, TREASURE, ENHYPEN, and ATEEZ, as well as performers like Lay, Amber Liu, and Jeff Satur.

The announcement follows BINI’s record-breaking Coachella send-off on March 21, which drew 15,804 fans, and their recent recognition with the Powerhouse Award at the Billboard Philippines Women in Music event.