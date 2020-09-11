Entertainment

Ted Failon official signs deal with TV5

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 35 mins ago

Veteran journalist and former TV Patrol anchor Ted Failon has signed a deal with the Kapatid network after he left ABS-CBN last month.

Failon bid his goodby to ABS-CBN after the network failed to renew its franchise prompting them to trim down its operations.

The broadcast journalist will be hosting a 4-hour radio show on Radyo 5 starting October 5. The program will start from 6AM to 10AM. The first two hours will be alloted to the newscast while the remaining two hours will be for commentary.

“We are excited to deliver a paradigm shift on FM Radio. And we are thankful that Radyo 5 will give us the opportunity to serve the people with this one-of-a- kind format,” Failon said.

“Maraming, maraming salamat po sa Radyo 5 sa pagkakataon na ito. At sa lahat ng aming mga tagapakinig, mas gaganda ang inyong umaga dahil malapit nang mabago ang tunog ng FM Radio!” he added.

Also joining Failon is radio host DJ Cha-cha who was also with him in DZMM.

