Robi Domingo launches face mask business to help jobless tailors

Robi Domingo will be opening two businesses this year.

The first one is a restaurant which will open soon. The other one is a face mask business.

He will team up with local tailors who lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Robi plans to donate the proceeds to these workers, who are facing a rough road to recovery after the events industry was paralyzed.

“More details soon,” Robi said. He also shared a photo of him with the mask made by one of the tailors he teamed up with.

Robi recently announced that he will be opening a restaurant in Mandaluyong.

He has a number of businesses including real estate, a milk tea shop, and an events company.

“Kasi ngayon we’ve got lots of work. Pero what if in the future wala na?” he said in an ABS-CBN news report.

