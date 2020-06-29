KC Montero arrested for allegedly violating social distancing

KC Montero and his wife, along with 119 others, were arrested in a restaurant in Makati City for allegedly not following social distancing rules.

According to Makati police chief Col. Oscar Jacildo, authorities conducted a raid after receiving reports that a resto-bar in a high-rise building in Salcedo Village was holding exclusive gatherings without physical distancing.

The TV host, on the other hand, said that they only went there to have dinner because it was open.

“That place was open before so parang feeling ko, okay. Why were they open if they’re not allowed to open? Maybe that’s my fault, I didn’t do my research. So feeling ko, they’re allowed to be open. So I went,” Montero told ABS-CBN.

Montero also pointed out the irony that they were arrested violating social distancing, and yet they were forced not to observe it when they were nabbed and put in a truck together.

“That’s like backwards social distancing. They arrest us for protecting us for social distancing, tapos force us to not social distance, and then put us… did you see the truck there? That’s bad,” he added.

According to the police, Montero and the other diners will be charged for allegedly violating Republic Act No 11332 or the “Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Health Events of Public Health Concern Act of 2018.”

