Sunday, June 28, 2020

Jun 28 20, 12:41 pm

PH ensures OWWA, PhilHealth will not go bankrupt

Jun 28 2020

The Philippines has affirmed the public of its full support to both the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration and Philippine Health Insurance Corp., stating that the national government will not allow the aforementioned entities to undergo financial disruptions....

Former Philippine Senator Ramon Revilla Sr. dies at 93

Jun 28 2020

Former actor and Philippine Senator Ramon Revilla Sr. has succumbed to heart failure last June 26. He was 93. His son, Senator Ramon "Bong" Revilla, Jr. revealed details of his father's passing in a Facebook video. "After 93 full years, our father former Senator Ramon...

‘Saklolo Yorme’: Vice Ganda asks Mayor Isko Moreno to help release jailed LGBTQ+ demonstrators

by | Entertainment

Jun. 28, 20 | 12:41 pm

 
Actor Vice Ganda has pleaded Manila Mayor Isko Moreno for help in releasing the LGBTQ+ demonstrators who were unlawfully arrested during their protest.
 
Vice, a known queer icon, has spoken up against the arrest, reminding the public of what the mayor said last year about the city being LGBTQIA+ friendly.
 
“Anu tooooooooo????? Pakiexplain po? Saklolo naman po dyan Yorme!!!! Sa aking pagkakaalam LGBTQIA+ friendly ang Maynila at si Yorme. Beke nemeenn!!!” Vice Ganda posted on his Twitter, which has nearly 14 million followers.


 
The demonstrators were arrested in Mendiola after police claimed they violated the protocols against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) by organizing a mass gathering and not observing physical distancing.
 
Aside from Vice Ganda, various personalities have also criticized the arrest, including
In addition, Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray.
 
“Is this the new normal? Earlier today a peaceful #PRIDE rally held in Manila where mask wearing participants practicing social distancing were met by police in riot gear and arrested,” she said in her Twitter post.

Close