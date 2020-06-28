‘Saklolo Yorme’: Vice Ganda asks Mayor Isko Moreno to help release jailed LGBTQ+ demonstrators



Actor Vice Ganda has pleaded Manila Mayor Isko Moreno for help in releasing the LGBTQ+ demonstrators who were unlawfully arrested during their protest.



Vice, a known queer icon, has spoken up against the arrest, reminding the public of what the mayor said last year about the city being LGBTQIA+ friendly.



“Anu tooooooooo????? Pakiexplain po? Saklolo naman po dyan Yorme!!!! Sa aking pagkakaalam LGBTQIA+ friendly ang Maynila at si Yorme. Beke nemeenn!!!” Vice Ganda posted on his Twitter, which has nearly 14 million followers.

The demonstrators were arrested in Mendiola after police claimed they violated the protocols against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) by organizing a mass gathering and not observing physical distancing.



Aside from Vice Ganda, various personalities have also criticized the arrest, including

In addition, Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray.



“Is this the new normal? Earlier today a peaceful #PRIDE rally held in Manila where mask wearing participants practicing social distancing were met by police in riot gear and arrested,” she said in her Twitter post.