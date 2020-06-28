‘Saklolo Yorme’: Vice Ganda asks Mayor Isko Moreno to help release jailed LGBTQ+ demonstrators

The Philippines has affirmed the public of its full support to both the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration and Philippine Health Insurance Corp., stating that the national government will not allow the aforementioned entities to undergo financial disruptions....
Former Philippine Senator Ramon Revilla Sr. dies at 93
Former actor and Philippine Senator Ramon Revilla Sr. has succumbed to heart failure last June 26. He was 93. His son, Senator Ramon "Bong" Revilla, Jr. revealed details of his father's passing in a Facebook video. "After 93 full years, our father former Senator Ramon...
OFWs with loans, employer disputes among top problems that hinder OFW repatriation – Bello
The Philippines' Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has revealed that employer disputes and loan cases are among the factors that impede the government to repatriate some distressed OFWs that have been stranded and affected due to the impact of the coronavirus...
PH to repatriate remains of OFWs from Saudi who died from COVID-19 related diseases
The Philippines' Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) has confirmed that it has allowed the repatriation of the remains of overseas Filipino workers who have died due to COVID-19 from Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia...
Actor Vice Ganda has pleaded Manila Mayor Isko Moreno for help in releasing the LGBTQ+ demonstrators who were unlawfully arrested during their protest.
Vice, a known queer icon, has spoken up against the arrest, reminding the public of what the mayor said last year about the city being LGBTQIA+ friendly.
“Anu tooooooooo????? Pakiexplain po? Saklolo naman po dyan Yorme!!!! Sa aking pagkakaalam LGBTQIA+ friendly ang Maynila at si Yorme. Beke nemeenn!!!” Vice Ganda posted on his Twitter, which has nearly 14 million followers.
The demonstrators were arrested in Mendiola after police claimed they violated the protocols against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) by organizing a mass gathering and not observing physical distancing.
Aside from Vice Ganda, various personalities have also criticized the arrest, including
In addition, Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray.
“Is this the new normal? Earlier today a peaceful #PRIDE rally held in Manila where mask wearing participants practicing social distancing were met by police in riot gear and arrested,” she said in her Twitter post.
Jobs
- Accounts Receivable
Jun 23, 2020
- Administration Officer
Jun 23, 2020
- ICU Nurse
Jun 23, 2020
- ICU Respiratory Therapist
Jun 23, 2020
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
