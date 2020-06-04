Thursday, June 4, 2020

Jun 04 20, 6:57 pm

South Korea to begin first clinical trial for COVID-19

Jun 04 2020

South Korea's International Vaccine Institute (IVI) and Seoul National University Hospital will soon be administering the country's first-ever clinical trials for the vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The two entities have partnered with...

OFWs in PH can now get quarantine certificates online

Jun 04 2020

The Philippines' Bureau of Quarantine (BoQ) has launched a new portal for OFWs who have landed back home to have their quarantine certificates processed online for those who have completed their 14-day quarantine. Earlier, one of the problems pointed out by OFWs was...

Share
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
0 Shares

Pia Wurtzbach, Jeremy Jauncey confirm relationship

by | Entertainment

Jun. 04, 20 | 6:57 pm

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and famous entrepreneur Jeremy Jauncey have confirmed that they are officially dating.

In Tatler Philippines’ exclusive report, the two admitted their relationship as well as talked about how they are handling a long-distance relationship amid coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The CEO of creative agency Beautiful Destinations, Jauncey said there was an immediate spark between the two of them when they first met in London, and that they could not stop talking.

READ ALSO: Pia Wurtzbach, Marlon Stockinger split up – says report

“We knew how much we liked each other, but we wanted to spend quality time with each other and build something strong before we made any official announcements,” Jauncey was quoted as saying.

He added that the beauty queen asked for a courtship stage, which he happily accepted—noting that it was a chance “to show that I was serious about her and that I wanted to be a gentleman about it, which was very important to me.”

Wurtzbach, on the other hand, said that they did not confirm their relationship before because they wanted to be absolutely sure about the strength of their partnership before sharing anything.

“I’ve made the mistake of sharing too much too soon before. I wanted to make sure I did it right this time,” she told Tatler Philippines.

With regards to how they handle distance, the beauty queen said they constantly message each other as well as do video call dates.

SEE ALSO: Pia Wurtzbach encourages social media influencers to help victims of COVID-19

Jobs

Latest News

Pia Wurtzbach, Jeremy Jauncey confirm relationship

Pia Wurtzbach, Jeremy Jauncey confirm relationship

Jun 4, 2020

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and famous entrepreneur Jeremy Jauncey have confirmed that they are officially dating. In Tatler Philippines’ exclusive report, the two admitted their relationship as well as talked about how they are handling a long-distance...

South Korea to begin first clinical trial for COVID-19

South Korea to begin first clinical trial for COVID-19

Jun 4, 2020

South Korea's International Vaccine Institute (IVI) and Seoul National University Hospital will soon be administering the country's first-ever clinical trials for the vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The two entities have partnered with...

OFWs in PH can now get quarantine certificates online

OFWs in PH can now get quarantine certificates online

Jun 4, 2020

The Philippines' Bureau of Quarantine (BoQ) has launched a new portal for OFWs who have landed back home to have their quarantine certificates processed online for those who have completed their 14-day quarantine. Earlier, one of the problems pointed out by OFWs was...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in Entertainment
Member of K-pop group Blackpink scammed by ex-manager out of KRW1 billion (PHP40.9 million)
Published On  June 4, 2020
WATCH: Nadine Lustre, James Reid join virtual interview with MYX
Published On  June 3, 2020
WATCH: Ogie Alcasid interacts with Dubai OFWs in his Facebook Live show
Published On  June 3, 2020
Close