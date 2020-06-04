Pia Wurtzbach, Jeremy Jauncey confirm relationship

South Korea's International Vaccine Institute (IVI) and Seoul National University Hospital will soon be administering the country's first-ever clinical trials for the vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The two entities have partnered with...
COVID-19: UAE reports 3 deaths, total death toll now at 273 with 659 new cases
The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) recently announced 659 new patients of the coronavirus disease coming from an additional 54,000 new COVID-19 tests conducted by health specialists, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 37,018....
OFWs in PH can now get quarantine certificates online
The Philippines' Bureau of Quarantine (BoQ) has launched a new portal for OFWs who have landed back home to have their quarantine certificates processed online for those who have completed their 14-day quarantine. Earlier, one of the problems pointed out by OFWs was...
SEHA’s ambulatory healthcare services opens COVID-19 prime assessment centres in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain
(WAM) - Abu Dhabi Health Services Company "SEHA" announced the opening of the COVID-19 Prime Assessment Centres in Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre and Al Ain Convention Centre with a capacity of 2000 in and 1500 respectively. The centres, managed by Ambulatory...
Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and famous entrepreneur Jeremy Jauncey have confirmed that they are officially dating.
In Tatler Philippines’ exclusive report, the two admitted their relationship as well as talked about how they are handling a long-distance relationship amid coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
The CEO of creative agency Beautiful Destinations, Jauncey said there was an immediate spark between the two of them when they first met in London, and that they could not stop talking.
READ ALSO: Pia Wurtzbach, Marlon Stockinger split up – says report
“We knew how much we liked each other, but we wanted to spend quality time with each other and build something strong before we made any official announcements,” Jauncey was quoted as saying.
He added that the beauty queen asked for a courtship stage, which he happily accepted—noting that it was a chance “to show that I was serious about her and that I wanted to be a gentleman about it, which was very important to me.”
Wurtzbach, on the other hand, said that they did not confirm their relationship before because they wanted to be absolutely sure about the strength of their partnership before sharing anything.
“I’ve made the mistake of sharing too much too soon before. I wanted to make sure I did it right this time,” she told Tatler Philippines.
With regards to how they handle distance, the beauty queen said they constantly message each other as well as do video call dates.
SEE ALSO: Pia Wurtzbach encourages social media influencers to help victims of COVID-19
