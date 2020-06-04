Pia Wurtzbach, Jeremy Jauncey confirm relationship

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and famous entrepreneur Jeremy Jauncey have confirmed that they are officially dating.

In Tatler Philippines’ exclusive report, the two admitted their relationship as well as talked about how they are handling a long-distance relationship amid coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The CEO of creative agency Beautiful Destinations, Jauncey said there was an immediate spark between the two of them when they first met in London, and that they could not stop talking.

“We knew how much we liked each other, but we wanted to spend quality time with each other and build something strong before we made any official announcements,” Jauncey was quoted as saying.

He added that the beauty queen asked for a courtship stage, which he happily accepted—noting that it was a chance “to show that I was serious about her and that I wanted to be a gentleman about it, which was very important to me.”

Wurtzbach, on the other hand, said that they did not confirm their relationship before because they wanted to be absolutely sure about the strength of their partnership before sharing anything.

“I’ve made the mistake of sharing too much too soon before. I wanted to make sure I did it right this time,” she told Tatler Philippines.

With regards to how they handle distance, the beauty queen said they constantly message each other as well as do video call dates.

