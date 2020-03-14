Saturday, March 14, 2020

Mar 14 20, 12:31 pm

Jack Ma donates 500K COVID-19 test kits, 1M face masks to the US

Mar 14 2020

Alibaba founder and China’s richest man Jack Ma will donate one million face masks and 500,000 coronavirus disease or COVID-19 test kits to the United States.   The company’s move was announced on Chinese social media site Weibo on March 13. RELATED STORY: Jack Ma's...

BREAKING: UAE suspends flights from four countries

Mar 14 2020

(WAM) -- The General Civil Aviation Authority, GCAA, has announced the suspension of all inbound and outbound flights with Lebanon, Turkey, Syria and Iraq, with effect from 17th March, and until further notice. The move is part of the country's proactive precautionary...

‘Ang Probinsyano’, ABS-CBN teleseryes to take a break due to COVID-19 

by | Entertainment

Mar. 14, 20 | 12:31 pm

Several Kapamilya dramas will be going off air temporarily as ABS-CBN implements stricter measures against the coronavirus disease or COVID-19. 

The network has suspended all tapings and shootings of all its dramas in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. 

“Cardo Dalisay and your favorite teleserye characters will have to take a temporary break on ABS-CBN’s prime-time block,” the statement said.

Starting next week, several shows will be replaced by some of the network’s past TV dramas. 

Afternoon drama ‘Pamilya Ko’ will be replaced by ‘100 Days to Heaven’ top-billed by Jodie Sta. Maria and Xyriel Manabat. 

‘May Bukas Pa will take over the slot of ‘FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano’. 

Nadine Lustre and James Reid’s hit show ‘On The Wings Of Love’ will replace ‘Make It With You’.

The network assures the viewing public that this will be temporary and they will resume operations once the situation becomes stable. 

