‘Ang Probinsyano’, ABS-CBN teleseryes to take a break due to COVID-19 

Several Kapamilya dramas will be going off air temporarily as ABS-CBN implements stricter measures against the coronavirus disease or COVID-19.

The network has suspended all tapings and shootings of all its dramas in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Cardo Dalisay and your favorite teleserye characters will have to take a temporary break on ABS-CBN’s prime-time block,” the statement said.

Starting next week, several shows will be replaced by some of the network’s past TV dramas.

Afternoon drama ‘Pamilya Ko’ will be replaced by ‘100 Days to Heaven’ top-billed by Jodie Sta. Maria and Xyriel Manabat.

‘May Bukas Pa’ will take over the slot of ‘FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano’.

Nadine Lustre and James Reid’s hit show ‘On The Wings Of Love’ will replace ‘Make It With You’.

The network assures the viewing public that this will be temporary and they will resume operations once the situation becomes stable.