DTI: Big potential in Halal market for entrepreneurs

Jan 09 2020

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has advised entrepreneurs to explore the untapped potential of the Halal market this year. Trade and Industry Secretary Ramon Lopez who also chaIrs the Halal Export Development and Promotion Board said halal has an unforeseen...

Saudi resident convicted of murder executed

Jan 09 2020

Saudi authorities executed a local man after he was convicted of killing another Saudi during a fight in the Gulf Kingdom. Ali Al Ghamdi was executed in the Southern Almakhwa city after he was found guilty of shooting and killing Saad Al Omari. Newspapers said Ghamdi...

Boy takes mum to court for hitting him with shoe

Jan 09 2020

A teenage boy took his mother to court to complain that she hit him with her shoe because he disobeyed her. But the judge was quick in acquitting the mother. Newspapers said a defence lawyer appointed by court dismissed the boy’s claims and asked the judge to reject...

Catriona Gray raises funds for surgeries of Filipino children with cleft palate

Entertainment

Jan. 09, 20 | 4:01 pm

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray sought help to donate for 36 Filipino children with cleft palate get their necessary surgery.

The beauty queen who recently turned 26, shared her wish as she stepped into another milestone of chasing her dreams.

“My birthday wish. Thank you everyone for all the birthday love! This year I’m raising funds for Smile Train Philippines to help give Filipino children a smile this 2020,” she wrote on Instagram.

Grey’s goal is to raise some Php500,000 or USD9,000 in a week to be given to 36 children who will undergo the operation.

The global organization Smile Train charity aims to help children with cleft lip and palate get corrective surgery.

The pageant queen participated in her supported charity’s event in Brazil last October.

She is currently a host in ABS-CBN’s “Its Showtime!”

ABS-CBN

UAE travel on a budget? It’s possible!

UAE travel on a budget? It’s possible!

Jan 9, 2020

When one mentions UAE, most people immediately think of the words “luxurious,” “elegant,” and “expensive.” It’s easy to be overwhelmed with all the skyscrapers and modern technology because after, the UAE is indeed a progressive nation. But that does not mean...

OFW United ends Falcons’ winning streak, 69 – 62

OFW United ends Falcons’ winning streak, 69 – 62

Jan 9, 2020

DUBAI: It was a match made in heaven – if you love basketball more than your wife. Team OFW United recently ended the Falcons’ winning streak at the United OFW Basketball League, 69-62, running away in the first half with a good lead, at times comfortably at 15...

