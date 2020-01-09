Catriona Gray raises funds for surgeries of Filipino children with cleft palate

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray sought help to donate for 36 Filipino children with cleft palate get their necessary surgery.

The beauty queen who recently turned 26, shared her wish as she stepped into another milestone of chasing her dreams.

“My birthday wish. Thank you everyone for all the birthday love! This year I’m raising funds for Smile Train Philippines to help give Filipino children a smile this 2020,” she wrote on Instagram.

Grey’s goal is to raise some Php500,000 or USD9,000 in a week to be given to 36 children who will undergo the operation.

The global organization Smile Train charity aims to help children with cleft lip and palate get corrective surgery.

The pageant queen participated in her supported charity’s event in Brazil last October.