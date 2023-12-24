Merry Christmas, ka-TFT! Iba’t-ibang Paskong OFW in the UAE

The most challenging part of being an Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) often surfaces during the festive season of Christmas, a time traditionally celebrated with family and loved ones. However, the resilient and spirited Filipino community in the UAE has discovered unique and heartwarming ways to embrace the Christmas spirit despite the distance.

Twinkling lights of joy

Bathing her surroundings in the soft glow of twinkling lights, Dubai-based OFW Lorgie Vergara Asaad believes that decorating marks the first step towards capturing the essence of the yuletide season.

In an interview with The Filipino Times, Asaad shared her perspective on how adorning her home with festive decor gives her a warm embrace of nostalgia for how Christmas is celebrated back in the Philippines as well as gives her a chance to make Christmas memorable for her children.

She shared, “Every twinkling light is a symbol of joy. For me, decorating for Christmas is not just about arranging baubles; it’s about creating a warm embrace of nostalgia and love that welcomes everyone who enters. My kids know and feel the season as our house is filled with décor.”

This year, Asaad shared that she also helped decorate her friend Michael Cinco’s office, merging the spirit of the season with the glamour of couture.

Long-distance celebration

For Rommel Collantes, whose 17-year journey in Dubai has kept him away from home for the past 9 years, celebrating Christmas has evolved into a unique tradition. While he recognizes that nothing compares to spending the holidays with family, Collantes treasures the camaraderie of his fellow Pinoys, considering them his second family in Dubai.

Expressing his longing for the Philippines, he shared, “As of now, I will celebrate it with my colleagues and roommates. But my Christmas wish is makauwi ng Pilipinas.”

Acknowledging the geographical distance that separates him from loved ones, Collantes revealed that, for now, his Christmas celebration will adopt an LDR-style (long-distance relationship).

He plans to immerse himself in the holiday spirit through heartfelt messages and video calls, ensuring that the festive joy transcends the miles that keep him physically distant from his family.

Found family in Dubai

Nurse Mark Joseph Limon also emphasizes the importance of celebrating with flatmates, jokingly stating that it’s because they’ll have more to share, especially after indulging in Pinoy dishes. Limon shared, “Kasi mas madami tayo ma sha-sharon cuneta after,” when asked about his favorite part of celebrating Pasko with his flatmates.

Meanwhile, first-time OFW Charissa Canlas, a Publication Designer, expressed gratitude for her fellow Pinoys at home who have become her second family in bridging the gap between her and her family during Christmas.

She eagerly looks forward to the festive celebrations with her flatmates, enjoying food, laughter, and fun games that make the holidays special.

Canlas said, “Never had an experience celebrating Christmas thousands of miles away from my family and this will be my first time to experience such. Fortunately, my flatmates make me feel right at home as I look forward to celebrating Christmas with them for they serve as my second family during these times when I miss my family most. I cannot wait to fill my tummy with food and laughter!”

Bringing families together in Dubai

For Gheny Flores Rivas, bringing her family to Dubai this Christmas completes the holiday season. After years of celebrating Christmas as just another normal day, having her family in Dubai adds a special touch to the festivities.

As she eagerly anticipates the celebrations, Gheny shares, “We are planning to celebrate at Park Regis Kris Kin with a dinner buffet overlooking the Burj Khalifa, and we will wear red attire. Then, on New Year’s, we will just be at Al Seef to watch the fireworks, and Mama will cook at home. All of this happened because of our Almighty. Our Christmas and New Year are super merry, praise God.”

So far, she has taken her mom and kids to some of the most famous attractions in the country such as the Dubai Frame and Global Village.

The meaningful tradition of Simbang Gabi

In Dubai, Catholics, like aircraft technician Lowell Villenas, find deep meaning in completing Simbang Gabi, a cherished Christmas tradition. Lowell’s prayers are filled with hopes for financial freedom and mental peace.

He says, “I pray for financial freedom, asking God to help me harvest and be satisfied with what I have. That I may refrain from putting my money into debts that I cannot truly afford and experience the marvelous freedom that comes from not craving things I don’t really need in life.”

Meanwhile, Simbang Gabi holds special significance for the Dubai-based couple, Ronald and Magnolia Sagarino, volunteers at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Despite facing challenges due to Magnolia’s health after marrying in 2018, their faith remained unwavering. In December 2018, as they participated in Simbang Gabi, they fervently prayed for a baby. Their Christmas wish materialized in January 2020 when their daughter, Fabiola, was born. The couple attributes this miracle to their faith and encourages others to stay faithful and obedient to God, emphasizing that He keeps His promises.

Read: Christmas Miracle story: Fabiola, the Simbang Gabi baby

As we celebrate Christmas this year, the Filipino community in the UAE showcases resilience, camaraderie, and the true spirit of the season, proving that distance cannot dampen the joy and love that Christmas brings.

How about you ka-TFT, how are you celebrating Christmas here in the UAE this year?