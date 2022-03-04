Russia attacks largest European nuclear plant in Ukraine

Russian forces attacked the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, the largest of its kind in Europe.

It was reportedly on fire on Friday after Russian troops launched their offensives in the area.

Emergency services in Ukraine said in a statement on Facebook that they had extinguished the fire: “At 06:20 [04:20 GMT] the fire in the training building of Zaporizhzhia NPP in Energodar was extinguished. There are no victims.”

There has been intense fighting between Ukrainian and Russian troops in the area with Dmytro Orlov, the mayor of the nearby town of Enerhodar.

Ukrainian officials said that Russian forces want to seize the plant.

“As a result of continuous enemy shelling of buildings and units of the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is on fire,” Orlov said.

Thousands have died and wounded more than a week since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Around one million refugees fled Ukraine due to the war according to the United Nations.