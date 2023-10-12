The ‘best part’ of being an OFW: Para sa pamilya, para sa bayan

In a Tanong ng Bayan by The Filipino Times on social media, we posed a question to our TFT online community: ‘What’s the best part of being an OFW?’ The Filipino Times uncovers that the top answers of OFWs include being able to support their families, send kids to school, and achieve personal growth. Read the full range of OFW answers in this issue.

Can you recall the time when you bid farewell to your mom or your loved ones at the airport for the first time, as you made the decision to move overseas? Their tight hugs, pats on the shoulders, and words of advice like ‘mag-iingat ka doon, ha?’ or ‘tawag ka lang parati.’

The moment when you need to hold back your tears is perhaps one of the most painful and challenging moments for a first-time Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW).

It may not be a memory you cherish the most, but it is undeniably connected to the primary reasons for leaving your hometown, the people you love, and your comfort zone. These reasons drive OFWs to pursue their goals and, for some, pave the way to realizing their own version of the ‘best part’ of being an OFW.

Millions of Filipinos are employed overseas, with over a million residing in the United Arab Emirates, and while being separated from loved ones can be challenging, being an OFW offers numerous advantages.

These benefits encompass financial security, improved opportunities for education and career advancement, as well as the chance to immerse oneself in new cultures and lifestyles. The responses from our fellow OFWs online align closely with these advantages, as reflected in the top answers from our online poll.

So, let’s delve into it… ‘Ano nga ba ang best part ng pagiging OFW’ according to our online TFT readers that makes them the true definition of modern-day heroes.

Para kay Mama, Papa, bunso, Ate at Kuya

The best part of being an OFW is multifaceted, as revealed by The Filipino Times’ survey results. The most prominent aspect, is the deep commitment to supporting parents and families through remittances. This is a testament to the unwavering sense of responsibility that drives OFWs to labor tirelessly in foreign lands.

“Supporting our loved ones is the very essence of being an OFW that clearly manifests how noble their chosen field of work is. Not only their families will benefit from the sweat and tears as well as the sacrifices of every OFW but indirectly our country as well. Again, we salute our OFWs (Bagong Bayani) for their hard work and contribution to nation-building,” stated Atty. John Rio Bautista, Labor Attache, Migrant Workers Office.

Para sa kinabukasan

Education, the second top comment, represents another significant motivation, as OFWs take immense pride in financing their children’s schooling to secure their futures.

Liza Cabal Elizarde who has been an OFW in the United Arab Emirates for 21 years shared in the same poll how her best part of working abroad is being able to send her three kids to school as a single mom.

“Think positive sa buhay for 21 years as an UAE OFW para sa mga anak. Single mother ako for 20 years.Thanks God, proud to say graduating na ang 3 kong anak. Civil engineering at teacher, and of course my future nurse son. Thanks God nag-aral silang mabuti. That’s the reason why, dugo at pawis, okay lang. God bless us all,” commented Elizarde.

Improved quality of life

Financial stability, third on the list, is a cornerstone of the OFW experience, enabling them to escape poverty, ensure their family’s comfort, and achieve a level of security not always attainable in our homeland.

Robert Cui, who has been overseas for 7 years shared that seeing himself transform from being a breadwinner to now seeing his own family be able to stand on their own is his OFW journey highlight.

“Best part of being an OFW for 7yrs ay yung nakapagpatayo na ako ng sariling bahay at nakapagpatapos ng 3 colleges at hindi na din ako breadwinner sa family with still stable job and financially stable.Thank you Lord God. Malayo pa pero malayo na,” shared Cui.

Furthermore, being an OFW provides personal growth opportunities, with 19 votes, fostering development on both personal and professional fronts. Exploring new places, savoring diverse cuisines, and broadening horizons through travel and experiences garnered 19 votes as well.

Owning a home, being the fourth highest commented, symbolizes stability and the fulfillment of long-held dreams. Reuniting with loved ones in the Philippines, also the fourth highest answer commented, is a cherished moment that reminds OFWs of the purpose behind their hard work.

“Best part yun sasakay ka na sa eroplano…,” commented Kristuper Liban Cagurangan. Another user said, “Yung paglapag ng eroplano sa Pilipinas at sasalubungin ka ng mga mahal mo sa buhay. ‘Yun ang best part.”

Beyond these key elements, being an OFW also offers world-class experiences, purchasing power, the ability to lend a helping hand to others, an improved quality of life, and the formation of a second family abroad. It fosters independence, appreciation for good governance and opportunities abroad, and moments of rest and recharge during rare days off. Entertainment and leisure activities in foreign lands, giving back to the community, and building international friendships also contribute to the OFW experience.

Some OFWs have used their earnings to invest in businesses or symbolize their progress with the ownership of a car. Sending packages back home is a tangible way to stay connected with loved ones.

Finally, for a single OFW, the hope of meeting a lifelong partner represents a dream, while others take pride in being the glue that keeps their family united.

Myrna R. Tulabing commented that for her, the best part of being an OFW is “‘yung napanatili mong buo ang family mo…realtalk lang..marami nag-abroad pag-uwi hiwalay na.”

True enough, the journey of OFWs is not always easy. For some, the best part of being an OFW is the sense of pride and accomplishment that comes with overcoming challenges and achieving success.

Delos Santos Almontero Bujoy shared: “The best part? ‘Yung matagumpayan mo lahat nang hamon sa buhay [tulad ng pagiging] homesick, daming na babaliw dyan, worst namamatay dahil sa depression. Kahit pagod ka, or may masakit ka, walang kapamilyang tutulong sayo, kundi sarili mo lang din. Tutulo na lang luha mo dahil sa awa sa sarili. Lahat napapawi ‘pag nakikita mo mga mahal mo sa buhay na nasa maayos, kahit ‘di mo man nabibigay lahat nang gusto, at least kumakain nman sila nang higit pa sa tatlong besis sa isang araw. Mapagtapos ko lang mga anak ko at mkapag paayos nang bahay, ok na ako.”

The survey results not only reveal the diverse motivations and rewards that come with being an OFW but also underscore the depth of love and dedication these individuals have for their families and homeland, perfectly reflecting the very core of why they are called our modern-day heroes.

Your ‘best part’ is the Philippines’ best part

Without even realizing it, OFWs’ love for family and sacrifice serve as a source of strength for the Philippine economy.

In the most recent report from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), money sent by OFWs to their families in June was $3.13 billion. That’s a 2.2 percent increase compared to June last year when it was $3.06 billion.

Also, in the first half of 2023, the total remittances of OFWs to their families reached $17.59 billion. This is a 3.0 percent increase compared to the same period in 2022 when it was $17.09 billion.

For the last ten years, the money sent by OFWs has consistently been a big part of our country’s economy. On average, it makes up nearly 10 percent of our total economic activity, which is called the gross domestic product (GDP).

However, the journey of an OFW is not without its challenges and sacrifices, as eloquently mentioned by online commenters.

Chino Cerda shared the emotional aspect of staying connected with loved ones despite physical distance, highlighting the power of technology in bridging the gap between OFWs and their families

“The best part ay ‘yung madagdadan ang buhay ng magulang mo. ‘Yung tinitiis mo kahit hindi makauwi basta alam mo na nandyan sila natatawagan, nakakusap, nakaka-video call kahit ‘di mo mahawakan, mayapos, at least nasasabi mo ‘yung I love you,” shared Cerda.

Suzan B. Conciso’s comment reminds us of the strength and resilience OFWs exhibit in the face of homesickness and isolation, and their unwavering determination to make ends meet.

“‘Yung the best sa pagiging OFW ko is yung na-prove ko sa mga taong humusga sa akin [noon] na kaya ko tumayo sa sarili kong mga paa, na kaya kong kumita sa sarili kong pawis, na kaya kong mag-isa mabuhay at lumaban para sa pamilya,” shared Conciso.

On the other hand, some OFWs express less optimism, merely commenting “meron ba?” in response to our poll, indicating that there are more profound challenges that must be addressed for our modern-day heroes.

In a video message shared on his official Facebook page, President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos emphasized that the Philippine government is diligently cultivating “stronger” ties with host countries to guarantee a safe working environment for OFWs.

“We understand the challenges that you face being far from your loved ones, adjusting to new cultures, and overcoming barriers. And that’s why this administration will continue to foster stronger ties with countries that host our migrant workers, ensuring safety, welfare, and well-being,” Marcos said.

Striking a balance

As an OFW, one can make a substantial impact on their own life, community, and country by working hard and sending money back home. However, experts caution against overgiving, which can compromise the well-being of the OFWs and their families. Financial coach and creator of the Podcast “Pera and Purpose” Jay Tolentino emphasizes that balancing these responsibilities is crucial.

“Family is important. But so is your financial well-being. After talking to many Overseas Filipinos on the verge of retirement, I’ve noticed a recurring theme. Despite years of hard work abroad, they find themselves in problematic financial situations. The core issue? Overgiving. An overwhelming sense of obligation to provide for families back home, often at the expense of their own financial health. Which is why striking a balance is crucial. And allocating a portion for remittances, but also prioritize your own savings and investments.

Your ultimate gift to your family is a secure future for yourself—because when you’re financially stable, you empower them to be, too. Let’s break the cycle and redefine what it means to give,” said Tolentino.

Overall, the comments from these experts and netizens paint a comprehensive picture of the OFW experience—a journey of sacrifice, love, determination, and triumph.

In the end, the best part of being an OFW is not just about individual achievements but also about the profound impact they make on their families, communities, and our beloved Philippines.

So, we leave you with a question: Ikaw, anong best part ng pagiging OFW mo?

Listen to Jay Tolentino’s full podcast on How to Talk to Family and Friends About Money below: