From UAE to Philippines: Sending Balikbayan box with love

It’s balikbayan box-sending season again! The Filipino Times highlights the OFW tradition of sending Balikbayan boxes, a symbol of their dedication and affection for their families back home. Here’s your complete guide to sending your own Balikbayan box to the Philippines, with love!

As the anticipation of the –ber months grows, overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the UAE are gearing up to send their families Balikbayan boxes, one of the most cherished gifts of the Christmas season.

The term “balikbayan” means “returning home,” and for Filipinos who can’t make it to their homes this Christmas, the balikbayan box serves as a proxy to help them make their families feel their presence and love. With time, it has become one of the distinguishing markers of being an OFW.

About 12 million Filipinos live abroad, and over a million of them are based in the United Arab Emirates; these boxes symbolize OFWs’ love of family—carrying tales of determination and sacrifice.

Dubai-based OFW Jannet Gajitos, originally from Marikina, has spent over a decade working abroad. For her, those balikbayan boxes quietly carry love and care across the miles.

She shared with The Filipino Times, “Para sa akin, kaya madalas magpadala ng balikbayan box ang mga Pinoy OFW dahil nabibigyan nila ng kasiyahan ang kanilang pamilya. It’s one way of showing your love, thoughts, and care.”

This sentiment captures the heartfelt connections that inspire Filipinos to send these meaningful packages.

Mark Joseph Limon, hailing from Valenzuela City, shared that he carefully packs these boxes with items his family truly needs.

“This holds great significance since it greatly helps fulfill my family’s necessities. I believe it’s even better to occasionally provide them with things they desire. Seeing them happy with what I send brings me joy,” says Limon.

His box typically contains basic essentials like sugar, soap, shampoo, oil, and other everyday items.

‘Kami naman’

The balikbayan box tradition lives on, passed from early overseas Filipinos to today’s 3rd and 4th OFW generations. It infuses stories of love, determination, and unwavering family ties.

Originally from Nueva Ecija, now in Dubai, Danah Magno feels the enchantment in these corrugated cartons.

“I grew up eagerly awaiting the arrival of those boxes,” she recalled. Her aunt, once in Dubai and now in the UK, introduced her to this.

These memories shape her story across miles. For Danah, balikbayan boxes mean more than things. They’re about family, love over oceans. And Danah carries it in her heart now that creates her own journey from afar.

“Culture na din kasi before kami yung nakaka-receive ng box and ‘yung feeling na may na-receive kang item from your loved ones ‘yun din ‘yung gusto namin na ma-feel ng mga nabibigyan namin. Kaya ngayon kami naman ‘yung magpapada to send our love,” said Danah.

‘Pawi ang pagod’

For Dubai-based OFW Kim Locsin, originally from Bicol, the joy that she felt in opening boxes with her family whenever they open boxes is what motivated her to send her first-ever balikbayan box. She said that since it’s her first time not spending Christmas with her loved ones, she wanted to make sure that they still feel her presence even from afar.

“Mahalaga para saakin ang makapagpadala sa pamilya ko sa Pinas kasi alam ko yung saya nila kapag nag a-unboxing tuwing may padala yung kapatid ko noon. Masarap sa pakiramdam na alam mong yung pagod at lungkot mo dito sa UAE, ay sobrang saya yung kapalit para sa family mo. Sulit,” said Kim.

With the holiday season nearing, these boxes set forth on their journey anew, carrying a touch of home to those awaiting them eagerly. Across oceans and cultures, these boxes hold more than mere items – they’re vessels of connection, bridging hearts across miles.

If you’ve yet to experience the joy of sending or receiving balikbayan boxes, this comprehensive guide is your key to discovering the magic and meaning behind this cherished tradition.

Sending ‘Balikbayan Box’ for Christmas

The initial crucial step is to be aware of the schedule for sending out boxes to ensure their timely arrival for Christmas. With freight forwarders estimating that at least 50,000 boxes per month will be dispatched from the UAE to the Philippines, early sending is advised.

In an exclusive interview with Allan Bautista, Chairman of the PBC-League of Freight Forwarders and Senior Manager for Sales and marketing for LBC in the Middle East, he offered insights into how they’re gearing up for the surge in balikbayan box senders during the holiday season.

Bautista underscored transparency as a cornerstone of their service: “Over time, we’ve come to understand our customers’ primary concerns – ensuring utmost transparency in exchange for entrusting their hard-earned Balikbayan boxes to us.

“During this period, we update delivery schedules and announce holiday cut-off times to manage our customers’ expectations. Importantly, we advise our customers to send their boxes as early as possible to ensure they reach their families in time for Christmas.

“What truly matters is maintaining open communication between LBC Middle East, our logistics partners, our counterparts back home, and our customers to guarantee the timely delivery of holiday packages to the Philippines,” explained Bautista.

For those in Manila, the box cut-off date is October 31. For other parts of Luzon, it’s October 30. Vizayas-bound boxes should be sent by October 23, while Mindanao-bound boxes must be dispatched by October 16.

For residents of more remote areas like Batanes, Coron, Palawan, Puerto Princesa, Catanduanes, and Romblon, the cut-off dates are slightly earlier, ranging from September 25 to October 30.

Planning for a Smooth Delivery

The next important aspect to consider is the list of prohibited items. Ensuring compliance prevents unnecessary expenses and potential issues with Philippine port authorities.

Bautista addressed concerns about prohibited items, noting that restrictions vary based on the chosen mode of shipping.

He highlighted that air cargo tends to have more limitations compared to sea cargo. Items commonly prohibited include cash, credit cards, jewelry, explosives, alcohol, and cigarettes.

Bautista suggested that customers visit LBC customer touchpoints for detailed information on restricted items and emphasize the importance of sending personal effects rather than commercial quantities.

Choosing your container: the box

When it comes to sending options, Bautista said: “We’re offering significant discounts for sea cargo shipments – for solo or bundled LBC boxes, as well as non-LBC boxes through LBC Kabayani Deals.”

He also highlighted the LBC Unli Air offer, which provides faster deliveries at a flat rate, eliminating per-kilogram and airway bill charges.

“Moreover, LBC is eagerly looking forward to announcing upcoming initiatives for our customers during the holiday season in the coming weeks,” Bautista said.

Pack with care: Filling up the box

Now that prohibited items are clear, you can thoughtfully select items for your loved ones.

Magno suggested carefully curating items for each family member, in addition to sending essential items.

“I include items like soap, perfume, chocolates, gift items (toys or clothing for kids, gold, slippers, shoes, watches, gadgets) for the elderly, etc. These items are meant for special occasions such as birthdays, Christmas, and anniversaries, but mostly whatever holds sentimental value in the Philippines and is affordable here,” Magno said.

To provide a broader perspective, TFT engaged their online followers, asking what items they typically include in their balikbayan boxes.

This feedback can serve as a helpful guide for what you might consider including in your own box.

Customs’ vigilance

In recent news, the Bureau of Customs (BOC) underscored the importance of selecting accredited cargo handlers to avoid complications when sending balikbayan boxes.

Vincent Maronilla, BOC spokesperson, urged OFWs and Filipinos abroad to exercise diligence in choosing consolidators or forwarders with established reputations and experience.

The list of accredited handlers can be found on the Department of Trade and Industry’s website, providing a valuable resource to ensure secure deliveries.

