Top 6 realities of living in UAE flats

Homesickness can hit any OFW hard especially if one lives alone in a foreign land without any relative or friend. In the UAE, most ordinary Filipino workers choose to stick together in a flat or shared accommodation. For many, it’s not only a dwelling where some resources get to be shared but has also become a place for people with different personalities and backgrounds to create lasting memories, whether good or bad.

When Delia Padua first came to the UAE in 2014 to work as a nurse, she had no choice but to live with people she had barely know. Having had many experiences of moving in and out of several flats thereafter, she can now call herself a ‘flat veteran’. Through the years, she was able to meet new people, who became her closest friends till this very day. She knew some of them back in the day when she was just starting to get accustomed to the OFW life in the UAE. Today, she now lives with some of them under one roof like a family.

“Normal na sa aming magkakaibigan ang magsalu-salo at hindi na kailangan ang espesyal na okasyon para mag-share ng mga lutuin, pagkain at kwentuhan. Kung hindi ako siguro nag-OFW, hindi ko makikilala ang mga taong ito na napamahal na sa akin,” said Padua.

Another OFW in Abu Dhabi, Lovely Chavez, said she appreciates that her friendship with her flatmates has ‘leveled up’ through the years. “Very tita na ang turing ko sa anak ng ka-flatemate ko. Tapos ang kwento pa mismo ng nanay niya, minsan ako pa ang hinahanap ng anak niya,” she said.

These amusing anecdotes reflect why Filipinos rather choose to live in a shared accommodation. They were brought together in one place by the need to save more financially and to meet new friends who can help them get by, especially when times get rough. This was reflected in the result of an online poll conducted by The Filipino Times, wherein 6 out of 10 OFWs said they primarily chose to live in shared accommodations because they enjoyed the company of their kababayans who also became their long-time friends.

However, it also holds true that not all experiences amassed by Filipinos who are living in shared accommodations are inspiring and uplifting. Others are challenging, too. TFT gives you the advantages and downsides of living in a shared flat in the UAE:

1 Iwas homesick

While OFWs can now easily contact their loved ones back in the Philippines, having a friend to lean on is something that many OFWs treasure. Howard Rios, a former OFW in the UAE who’s now based in Saudi, said he misses the quirks of flat life in Dubai. “Na miss ko ang flat actually. Sa flat magulo, maingay, makalat, nawawala food or gamit, pero masaya at iwas home sick. Dito sa Saudi mag-isa ka sa studio room, all in except internet pero malungkot,” said Rios.

2 Cheaper option

The bulk of the salary that overseas Filipinos earn monthly is sent back home in the form of remittances. In 2020, the Philippines became the second top-receiving country in terms of remittances from the UAE, according to the Central Bank of the UAE.

Cutting costs on their own living quarters is one of the many ways how OFWs make ends meet to ensure that their family’s bills are paid back home. Judith Obias from Abu Dhabi said living with fellow Filipinos is still more ideal due to our intrinsic values of kindness and respect for one another. “Mas okay na kasama mo sa bahay ang mga kabayan. Kasi kahit papaano, hindi tayo mga manhid at may respeto pa rin tayo sa ating mga kasama sa bahay or room,” said Obias.

While meeting people in a flat is the main reason why Filipinos prefer to live together with other fellow OFWs, having roommates with different personalities often becomes a bone of contention.

3 Cleaning often leads to debate

In the contest of extremes, some are very sociable and lively, others prefer to be alone all the time. Some are mop-happy roommates while others are untidy, hence, cleaning often leads to a debate among roomies and flatmates.

The TFT straw poll revealed that 3 out of 10 OFWs wished they could live with people who could maintain the cleanliness of their home.

Peejay Austria recalled: “Yung mga tamad maglinis ng common area. Nanlilimahid na sa mantika ang dingding at ceiling ng kusina. Kung hindi ka magkukusa hindi malilinis.”

Christopher Garces echoed this, saying “Mga tamad maglinis, akala nila na may taga linis parang sa hotel. Sarili nilang dumi, hindi nila malinis.”

4 Videoke till midnight

Getting enough rest is very important for overseas Filipinos. However, in shared spaces with different kinds of lifestyles and personalities, you’ll hear people knocking on one’s door to shut a karaoke or music session. As many as 4 out of 10 respondents in the TFT survey shared that they get irritated with flatmates playing loud music, using a vacuum cleaner in the middle of the night, or chitchatting till midnight, even during workdays.

Shirley Mamangun said she struggles with sleeping after her night shift due to inconsiderate flatmates who make incessant noises. “Galing ka night shift. Pag matutulog ka na. Kalampagan ang gamit to the max. Tapos papatayan ka ng aircon,” she said.

Another OFW, Olga Olaez, said: “Yung alarm clock kapag tumunog, buong sambayanan ang gising. Kapag minsan, nasa work ‘yung may-ari ng alarm clock, tumutunog pa din sa kwarto. Ibalibag ko nga sa pader, ayun wasak si alarm clock.”

Jerome Cabual from Dubai shared: “Bigla akong nagising at napatayo sa higaan ko dahil akala ko may lindol, yun pala may milagro nang nangyayari sa taas ng double deck ko. Tunog lang naririnig mo dahil mula taas hanggang sahig yung kurtina.”

5 Battle for CR, washing machine

Another downside of living with other people in one flat is the need to share the bathroom and laundry area with a lot of people. In every flat, every room usually has a schedule for doing the laundry, but it’s often not followed. It’s the pet peeve of two out of 10 respondents in the TFT survey.

“Mahirap maka-tyempo sa labahan. Minsan malingat ka lang, akala mo tapos na yung isa – pero may kasunod na ibang ka-flatmate pala,” said Emily de Guzman from Abu Dhabi. “May mga pagkakataon nang nagbayad na lang ako sa laundry shop sa baba ng building namin para lang matapos na.”

Meanwhile, Grace Racelis from Ajman complained about one of her flatmates who takes almost an hour in the bathroom, especially in the morning when most of them need to take a shower before going to work. “Antagal niya sa CR, e apat kaming naghahati. Nung hindi na kami makatiis, pinakiusapan na namin siya na mag-adjust naman dahil hindi lang siya ang kailangang gumamit ng CR. Ayun after 1 month, lumipat na din siya ng tirahan,” said Racelis.

6 Personal items grow legs

Food sharing is commonplace for many Filipinos. However, it’s not acceptable for them that a person uses or consumes their food or personal items without permission. After all, every one is working hard to afford it.

Cherry Manalo had experienced living with flatmates who always asked her to share her cooked meals, but they refused to give back the favor. “Mga abangers na flatmate sa lahat luto mo. Kumain na, me baon pa.Magaling manghingi damot mag- share. Naka survive na kakahingi,” she said.

Aurene Alejandro, on the other hand, has always had the problem of her kitchen utensils growing legs. “Hindi lang pagkain mo ang nawawala. Pati tupperware na pinaglagyan mo ng ulam. Kinain ata ng kusina,” said Alejandro.

During summer, when faucet water is usually very warm, OFWs save water in buckets to cool it down for their morning bath. But many often get surprised with their water tubs getting empty.

“Solid ‘yung gumagamit nang di sa kanya na pinalamig na tubig na panligo, lalo na during summer,” said Garcia.