Approve ako sa amo ko!

Have you ever been at a crossroad in your career where you had to choose between receiving a pay raise or finding a better boss? Which did you choose?

For overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the United Arab Emirates, an online survey shows that being a kind-hearted boss is more integral to keep them motivated, happy, and focused.

The straw poll conducted by The Filipino Times from May 31 to June 2, 2021, covering 530 respondents, revealed that 41 percent of OFWs would prefer to have a “mabait na boss” (boss who treats me well) over any other factors to make them happy and stick to their job.

While receiving a high salary is a tangible reward that can incentivize a culture of high output, it only came third on the list with 19 percent of the respondents’ votes.

The survey found that next to dealing with a better boss, getting superior benefits (28 percent) such as health insurance, annual airfare tickets, receiving salaries without delay, etc. are far more important for OFWs than getting high remuneration.

The remaining 12 percent of the respondents said they would like to be in the company of good workmates.

Dubai-based OFW Erwin Francisco shared that he grapples with his job whenever he encounters bosses who are hard to please or deal with. This, he added, could escalate to emotional stress that may demotivate employees like him.

“Kahit anong laki ng sahod at kahit maganda ang benepisyo, kung toxic ang amo ay walang kwenta na ang lahat. Yung tipong papasok ka pa lang, mabigay na ang kalooban mo na magtrabaho,” he said.

“Kung mabait ang amo mo at wala kang stress sa work, walang katumbas yung kaligayahan at excitement mo sa trabaho sa bawat araw.”

Attitude matters

Rodulf Catena recalled that he once tried to transfer for another company that offered him a bigger remuneration, even though he enjoyed working with his previous boss and workmates. His stay in this new job, however, did not last long.

Cantena recalled: “Dati maliit ang sweldo ko kaso meron akong mabait na boss maayos na kumpanya at maayos na benepisyo pero iniwan ko yun dahil sa mas malaki na sweldo.”

“Kaso hindi ako naging masaya sa [bagong] boss ko, sa katrabaho ko at higit sa lahat sa trabaho mismo. Stressful sobra kaya medyo may pagsisisi ako na dapat nagstay na lang ako sa dati ko company,” he added.

Another OFW named Ren Dacutan from Dubai said: “Mas pipiliin kong magkaroon ng mabait na boss at kumpanya, because all the other three will follow naman. Benefits and mataas na sahod ang magpapasaya sa mga tauhan and then everyone will be happy. Ngayon kapag masama ang ugali ng amo mo, kahit anong taas pa ng sahod ay hindi ka magiging okay and then susunod na yun na hindi di mo din ma-e-enjoy yung trabaho at mga kasama mo dito.”

Increased productivity

A study entitled “Bosses matter: The effects of managers on workers’ performance” led by Kathryn Shaw of the Stanford University and National Bureau of Economic Research, United States, analyzed the productivity of workers from data sources that spanned four years.

The study gauged productivity through several factors including personal ability, learning over time, the quality of the current boss, the quality of the previous boss, whether the current boss is a good match for the worker, and the effects of peers.

Out of these factors, the study learned that it is the quality of the boss that affects employee productivity the most. When employees shifted jobs from an average quality boss to a boss that really impressed them with their kindheartedness and skills at work, their productivity rose by at least 50 percent compared to their previous employment.

The study highlighted two top characteristics observed among good bosses, these included being a good teacher, and being an expert in the work that they are managing.

“The best bosses are those who were experts in their field before they became bosses; they know how to be top performers. Moreover, these experts are most likely teaching the skills that they themselves have mastered over time, thus combining both qualities,” read the statement.

6 work habits that will surely add zeroes to your paycheck

A lot of factors affect employees’ attitude towards work and based on studies compensation has a huge impact on it. An employee doesn’t simply view this as a monetary value but sees it as a value of his/her work for the company.

If your salary has been stagnant for years and you think your performance is good, maybe you have to change your habits.

Here are some few pointers that can help you get a raise:

1 Arrive early. The old saying that the early bird catches the worm holds true, because our superiors were found to have an early bias, favoring employees who, even though they were on flexi-time, arrived early. American Psychological Association found that early arrivers were perceived as more conscientious.

Whether it is arriving early at work, a meeting or any other event, people appreciate those who come early. Leaders pay attention to those types of things.

2 Have grace under pressure. Don’t let work stress you; developing grace under pressure means you have established a mindset that is capable of tackling these challenges while maintaining your composure and confidence. Remember, courage is grace under pressure, so do the job, stay positive because supervisors tend to favor employees who can handle daily stresses without losing their cool.

3 Avoid gossip. Gossiping is very unprofessional and can be a ground for a legal action under the heels of UAE’S law on negativity. It can create conflict and decrease morale. So stop the cycle to maintain a more productive working environment.

Refrain from complaining about others, whether work-related or otherwise and also shield yourself from being gossiped, keep your personal business to yourself. Anyway, bosses in this country will not tolerate this negative attitude.

4 Participate and be productive. Your daily work output can make a big difference, be active. Find a way to focus throughout the day and get your work done ahead of the deadline. Participation and productivity come hand in hand in every organization, participating in any form can make a difference whether in brainstorming or physical work.

If management sees you as a vital part of the team, you could be first in line for a salary increase.

5 Add value. If you want to add money to your paycheck, add to the value you’re bringing to your employer. Your actions in the workplace have an impact, whether you realize it or not. Think of ways how you can help your company not just how your company can help you.

Know when to leave. There is nothing wrong with being content with your current job, but contentment sometimes leads to complacency and fear of change. No one knows how you really feel about your work environment better than yourself, sometimes, despite your best efforts, you’ve simply reached the end of the road with your current employer.

If it’s clear you’re in a dead-end job, start looking for a better opportunity elsewhere and don’t be afraid.

When you and your boss don’t get along

Diagnose the problem. The first question you need to ask, according to Jean-François Manzoni, professor of management practice at INSEAD, is whether you’re sure the problem is you. “Try to figure out whether there is specific annoyance directed at you.” If your boss interacts with you differently from your colleagues, then yes, “it probably is something about you.”

Take responsibility. If you have done something to undermine your boss or lose their trust, acknowledge that you’re at fault and apologize. The key is to “assure your boss that you want to work on” things and “ask for help in getting back on track,” says Manzoni. Be patient— it will take time to win back his good opinion.

Align on goals. According to Linda Hill, professor at Harvard Business School, “Establish a two-way conversation” that aligns their priorities with your own. The trouble comes when you think their expectations are unreasonable. Instead of dwelling on that, you should try to see things from their perspective.

Connect. Learning about who your boss is as a person and finding genuine overlaps in interests will give you a deeper understanding into what makes them tick, says Hill. That said, if a personal relationship isn’t easy, don’t force it.

Seek your boss’s counsel. Manzoni says, “It shows you respect their judgment and their intellect. It also increases their investment in you.” But phrase your request as “asking their guidance” to “help you think things through.” Bear in mind that once you ask for advice, you have to follow through on it.

Make your boss look good. Go further by anticipating your boss’s needs and pitching solutions to problems. Compliment your boss in front of colleagues. Demonstrate loyalty to your boss’s vision. Don’t be dishonest. If you’re singing your boss’ praises or rushing to her defense during watercooler chat, “you have to mean it,” he says.

Consider moving on… or not. When your relationship with your boss seems beyond repair and you’ve done everything in your power to make it better, consider looking for a new job — or at least a new manager. Though “it doesn’t necessarily mean you have to leave the company.” Alternatively, says Manzoni, “you could develop a slightly thicker skin and think, ‘This too shall pass.'” After all, “bosses come and go,” and it’s “good training” to work with a difficult personality.

Source: Harvard Business Review