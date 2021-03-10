Uncategorized

Isra Wal Mi’raj not a holiday in UAE

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 1 hour ago

Isra Wal Mi’raj, which is observed on the 27th day of the month of Rajab and is expected to fall on Thursday, March 11, 2021, will not be declared a holiday in the UAE.

It has been this way for the last two years, in line with the unified public and private sector holidays declared by the UAE Cabinet in 2019.

The occasion most often referred to as ‘the Night Journey’, refers to a journey of Prophet Mohammed from Makkah to Jerusalem in one night.

All licensed venues in Dubai are ordered to refrain from serving alcohol on the occasion.

Officials in the emirate have issued a circular on this that will begin on 5:30pm Wednesday, March 10 until 6:30pm on Thursday, March 11.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Queen Elizabeth says Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much-loved family members

Queen Elizabeth says Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much-loved family members

1 hour ago
Photo of Roque to former PH envoy to Brazil: ‘Just quietly vanish into the night’

Roque to former PH envoy to Brazil: ‘Just quietly vanish into the night’

21 hours ago
Photo of Lalaki sa Dubai, patay matapos pukpukin ng flatmate ang ulo habang natutulog

Lalaki sa Dubai, patay matapos pukpukin ng flatmate ang ulo habang natutulog

22 hours ago
Photo of FANR greenlights operation of Barakah Power Plant Unit 2

FANR greenlights operation of Barakah Power Plant Unit 2

22 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close