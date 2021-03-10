Isra Wal Mi’raj not a holiday in UAE

Isra Wal Mi’raj, which is observed on the 27th day of the month of Rajab and is expected to fall on Thursday, March 11, 2021, will not be declared a holiday in the UAE.

It has been this way for the last two years, in line with the unified public and private sector holidays declared by the UAE Cabinet in 2019.

The occasion most often referred to as ‘the Night Journey’, refers to a journey of Prophet Mohammed from Makkah to Jerusalem in one night.

All licensed venues in Dubai are ordered to refrain from serving alcohol on the occasion.

Officials in the emirate have issued a circular on this that will begin on 5:30pm Wednesday, March 10 until 6:30pm on Thursday, March 11.