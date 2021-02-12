COVID-19 situation in UAE ‘fully under control’, says Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis

Dubai’s Chairman of the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management has assured the public that the COVID-19 situation in the UAE is “fully under control”.

Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum early Thursday emphasized that the stringent measures adopted across the emirates contribute to the general health safety.

“The UAE’s robust healthcare preparedness and the exceptional commitment of our medical personnel makes us confident of dealing with all scenarios,” he said in a statement.

The Supreme Committee of Crisis Chairman has urged UAE nationals and residents to strictly follow the precautionary measures in place to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

In Dubai, he added, they are closely monitoring local and global developments and will continue to take all measures needed to safeguard the community against the pandemic.