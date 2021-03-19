Cebu Pacific launches back-to-back promo with “Buy One, Get One” flights, tickets as low as AED300 from Dubai to Manila!

In line with its 25th-anniversary celebration, Cebu Pacific—the Philippines’ largest national flag carrier—holds its 5th sale this month, offering back-to-back promos with its discounted Dubai-Manila tickets and buy-one-get-one flights.

As the world starts to embrace travel once again, UAE-based residents can now travel with a friend for free when they book a flight ticket to the Philippines, as CEB offers Dubai to Manila flights for as low as AED300 one-way base fare, as well as a chance to get an additional ticket for free once they book their trip!

ALSO READ: Dubai-Manila flights of Cebu Pacific unaffected by PH government’s 1,500 cap

Just use the promo code PLUSJUAN when you book from March 19 to 21. The promos cover the travel period from June 1, 2021, until August 31, 2021, so take this chance to grab the best deals on the airline’s seat sale!

This seat sale promotion is a good opportunity to explore the many wonders of the Philippines. Leisure travellers can look forward to a relaxing vacation, and UAE-based Filipinos can grab this opportunity to visit their hometown and spend quality time with their loved ones.

In addition, the UAE’s more than 200 nationalities can expect Filipinos’ warm hospitality and savor sun kissed beaches whilst exploring a wide variety of water sporting activities with their families. With over 7,000 islands, tourists can walk around the stunning beaches, take a dip in the aquamarine blue waters, gaze at the breathtaking views of the horizon and witness the most incredible and memorable sunsets.

Passengers are also guaranteed ease of planning their travels as it now operates five weekly flights from Dubai to Manila, and four flights weekly from Manila back to Dubai.

CEB has also permanently removed its change fees, allowing travellers, including those travelling from Dubai to Manila, to rebook as many times as they need at no cost. A minimal fare difference, however, may still apply.

What’s more, CEB offers a free 25kg baggage allowance until June 30, 2021, exclusive for travellers from Dubai to Manila as part of its early anniversary celebration. Passengers with a pre-purchased 40kg prepaid baggage will automatically receive extra 25kg on their booking, free-of-charge.

Passengers may also use their remaining balance in their Travel Fund to book their flights in this seat sale online through the Cebu Pacific website: bit.ly/CEBmanageflight

CEB has been rated 7/7 stars by airlineratings.com for its COVID-19 compliance as it continues to implement a multi-layered approach to safety, in accordance with global aviation standards. These include daily extensive cleaning and disinfection protocols for all aircraft and facilities, antigen testing before duty for all frontliners and crew members, and contactless flight procedures. These are all in accordance with global best practises and the highest safety standards. Aircraft are equipped with hospital grade HEPA air filters, which make inflight transmission of COVID-19 low or virtually non-existent.

For more information, frequently asked questions may be found here: https://bit.ly/CEBFlightRemindersAE

Flights may be booked through www.cebupacificair.com or the mobile app, available both in Google Play and App Store. Those who prefer to pay in cash may pay over the counter at any branch of Al-Ansari Exchange and Al Rais Travels located across the UAE, within eight hours of making a booking online.