Cebu Pacific’s Dubai-Manila flight frequencies unaffected by PH government’s 1,500 cap for international inbound arrivals

Cebu Pacific’s flight frequencies between Dubai and Manila will remain the same and will be unaffected by the recent Philippine government’s mandate to limit international arrivals to 1,500 passengers per day from March 18 to April 18, 2021.

Passengers of the Philippines’ largest national flag carrier will continue to fly from Dubai to Manila five times per week, with four return flights weekly from Manila to Dubai.

In order to prevent the spread of new COVID-19 variants in the country, the international inbound arrivals at the Manila’s Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) will be limited to a maximum of 1,500 passengers from March 18 to April 18, 2021, according to the Philippine Civil Aeronautics Board.

In line with the directive, the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) has announced that from March 20 to April 19, 2021 only Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) will be allowed entry back to the Philippines; while entry of foreign nationals and returning overseas Filipinos is temporarily suspended.

The following are also exempted from the month-long ban:

Holders of 9(c) visa

Medical repatriation endorsed by the Department of Foreign Affairs

Distressed returning overseas Filipinos

Emergency, humanitarian and analogous cases

CEB will continue to operate its domestic flights as scheduled. Before going to the airport, passengers are advised to check the real-time status of flights on our website: bit.ly/CEBFlightStatusCheck, along with travel requirements, safety protocols, and frequently asked questions (FAQs) via bit.ly/CEBFlightReminders

Passengers are advised to update their contact details via bit.ly/CEBUpdateInfo to receive email notifications on flight reminders and updates.

We continue to work closely with the various government authorities and will provide updates as necessary. For other questions or concerns, passengers may send a message via Charlie the chatbot on the Cebu Pacific website, or through CEB’s official Facebook and Twitter accounts.