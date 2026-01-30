Al Habtoor Motors redefines the UAE’s mid-size 7-seater SUV landscape with the launch of the all-new Mitsubishi Destinator

Al Habtoor Motors, the exclusive distributor of Mitsubishi Motors in the United Arab Emirates, officially unveiled the all-new Mitsubishi Destinator at an exclusive launch held at the Al Joud Ballroom, Hilton Al Habtoor City, Dubai. Marking its official UAE debut, the Destinator is introduced as a mid-size 7-seater SUV, signaling a strategic evolution in Mitsubishi’s product portfolio and reinforcing the brand’s commitment to delivering refined, versatile mobility solutions tailored to the needs of modern families.

As the UAE’s automotive market continues to shift towards vehicles that balance urban sophistication with weekend capability, the Destinator arrives as a masterclass in thoughtful engineering. Developed to deliver confidence and adaptability, this mid-size 7-seater SUV is engineered to master the “daily mission” of UAE families—balancing the demands of city commutes and grocery hauls with the comfort required for the school drop and pick-up.

A design language of gravitas and dynamism

The Destinator’s presence is anchored by a design philosophy of “Gravitas & Dynamism,” combining a stable, commanding stance with an energetic, athletic profile. The front face features the evolved “Dynamic Shield,” expressing power through strong horizontal and vertical elements, complemented by an innovative honeycomb-patterned inner grille beneath a transparent acrylic surface. Drawing from Mitsubishi’s legendary heritage, the rear design showcases the “Hexaguard Horizon” concept. The vehicle’s ruggedness is further emphasized by bold front and rear skid plates, 18-inch wheels, and T-shaped LED lighting that projects a wide, modern profile.

A new benchmark in refinement and space

The Destinator delivers a sophisticated balance of space and versatility. Its spacious three-row cabin offers spacious seating for seven people while the second and third-row seats can be folded to unlock massive cargo capacity, supporting everything from daily school and shopping routines to weekend trips. With convenient features at every seat and ample cargo space, it provides a premium, stress-free environment for the modern family on the move.

Premium comfort is further elevated by Panoramic Sunroof, Dual-Zone Automatic Air Conditioning, and a bespoke Console Tray with Wireless Charging.

Unrivalled capability and engineering DNA

Staying true to Mitsubishi’s heritage of durability, this mid-size 7-seater SUV is powered by a high-efficiency 1.5-litre MIVEC Turbo engine, delivering responsive performance and strong torque. This is paired with a finely tuned Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) that ensures smooth, linear power delivery across diverse driving conditions.

For drivers seeking “Confidence in Every Direction,” the Destinator offers five selectable drive modes: NORMAL, GRAVEL, TARMAC, WET, and MUD. With a class-leading minimum ground clearance of 214 millimeters, along with optimized approach (21°), ramp break-over (20.8°), and departure angles (25.5°), it demonstrates genuine capability, enabling assured performance across the region’s varied landscapes.

An immersive, high-tech sanctuary

Inside, this mid-size 7-seater SUV is crafted as a “Confidence Booster for Energetic Families,” offering a spacious, high-quality cabin with a focus on shared comfort.

Key interior highlights include:

Acoustic Excellence: The Dynamic Sound Yamaha Premium system features an eight-speaker setup finely tuned by Yamaha’s “sound meister,” offering four optimized sound modes to ensure a rich, immersive experience for every passenger.

Intuitive Control: A monolithic display integrates a 12.3-inch Smartphone-link Display Audio (SDA) and an 8-inch Digital Driver Display, seamlessly integrated to provide intuitive access to navigation and entertainment. There’s Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Standard with available wireless connectivity.

Customizable Atmosphere: In a first for the Mitsubishi line-up, the Destinator offers 64-colour ambient lighting controlled via the SDA, alongside a Panoramic Sunroof that can be adjusted through the screen in five-percent increments.

Intelligent Practicality: The cabin offers generous storage, including seatback tables, Type A and Type C USB ports for every row, and enough luggage space to accommodate four gallon-sized water bottles even when the third-row seats are in use.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Ahmed Khalaf Al Habtoor, CEO of Al Habtoor Motors, said: “The launch of the Mitsubishi Destinator comes at a defining moment for the UAE automotive market. Customer demand is increasingly shifting towards the mid-size 7-seater SUV segment, vehicles that offer genuine space, advanced technology, and everyday versatility without the compromises traditionally associated with larger vehicles. The Destinator has been developed precisely for this evolution, delivering premium practicality and Mitsubishi’s trusted reliability in a package ideally suited to the lifestyle of our UAE customers.”

Availability and specifications

Customers can choose from a sophisticated range of monotone exterior colours, including Quartz White Pearl, Blade Silver Metallic, Graphite Grey Metallic, Lunar Blue Mica, Red Metallic, and Black Mica.

The all-new Mitsubishi Destinator is now available at Al Habtoor Motors showrooms across the UAE.

About Al Habtoor Motors

Al Habtoor Motors is the exclusive distributor of Mitsubishi Motors, FUSO, JAC, JBM Buses, Bentley, Bugatti, Pagani, Rimac Automobili and Czinger in the UAE. It is a part of the Al Habtoor Group, a diversified multi-billion-dirham business conglomerate based in the UAE. The Al Habtoor Group has extensive interests and substantial investments across various sectors, including engineering, real estate, hotels, leasing, education, publication, and automobiles.