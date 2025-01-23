Welcome the Year of the Snake 2025 with festive surprises at Chinese Star Restaurant

Celebrate the Chinese New Year in grand style with Chinese Star Restaurant! From January 28 to January 31, 2025, we’re bringing joy, blessings, and unforgettable culinary experiences to everyone who visits us. As we usher in the Year of the Snake, our restaurant is transforming into a vibrant hub of festivity, tradition, and surprises.

A Celebration Full of Surprises

This Chinese New Year, every guest at Chinese Star Restaurant is in for a treat! From the moment you walk through our doors, you’ll be greeted with surprises that promise to make your celebration extra special. Expect joyful moments, giveaways, and a festive ambiance that captures the true spirit of the season.

Indulge in Authentic Flavors and Variety

Food is at the heart of every Chinese New Year celebration, and we’ve prepared an impressive culinary lineup to delight your senses:

Snacks and Beverage Section : Start your journey with light bites and refreshing drinks.

: Start your journey with light bites and refreshing drinks. Sushi Bar : Savor the finest sushi, crafted fresh to perfection.

: Savor the finest sushi, crafted fresh to perfection. Dim Sum Delights : From dumplings to buns, our dim sum offerings will melt in your mouth.

: From dumplings to buns, our dim sum offerings will melt in your mouth. Asian Cuisine Favorites : Explore a variety of authentic Chinese dishes alongside other Asian specialties.

: Explore a variety of authentic Chinese dishes alongside other Asian specialties. BBQ and Hot Pot Stations: Personalize your meal with sizzling barbecued treats and flavorful hot pots.

We take pride in offering a dining experience that combines authenticity with modern flair, ensuring something for everyone in your group.

Celebrate Any Occasion in Style

Planning to make your celebration even more memorable? Our VIP rooms with karaoke are perfect for any occasion! Whether it’s a birthday, anniversary, or a simple get-together, enjoy your special day in a private space filled with laughter, music, and delectable food. Share unforgettable moments with family and friends in the comfort of your own exclusive setting.

Celebrate Joy and Prosperity with Us

Located at Al Ghurair Centre, first floor near the cinema, Chinese Star Restaurant is the perfect destination to ring in the New Year with family, friends, and loved ones. Our festive setup, delectable food, and warm hospitality promise a celebration filled with joy and prosperity.

Make your Chinese New Year one to remember—join us from January 28 to January 31 and welcome the Year of the Snake with open hearts and full stomachs!

For reservations and inquiries, contact us at 04 354 1588 / 052 915 1988.