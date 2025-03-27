Tickets selling fast for TJ Monterde’s “Sarili Nating Mundo” concert in Dubai

Tickets for TJ Monterde’s much-awaited concert in Dubai are selling quickly, with over 80% already claimed. As the date for his performance at Coca-Cola Arena on July 13, 2025, draws nearer, fans are eager to secure their spots before they’re gone.

Fresh off the success of his sold-out Manila show, the award-winning Filipino singer-songwriter is set to bring his signature blend of hugot and heartfelt music to the Dubai stage as part of his world tour.

Known for his deeply emotional lyrics and soothing melodies, TJ Monterde has won the hearts of millions, and this upcoming show promises to be an unforgettable experience, as it features his hit songs “Palagi,” “Ikaw at Ako,” and “Sariling Mundo.”

Fans can expect a night filled with soul-stirring performances, made even more special with a guest appearance by Asia’s Soul Supreme, KZ Tandingan, a collaboration that fans have long been eager to witness live.

Behind the scenes, renowned actor-director John Prats is set to deliver a top-tier production, ensuring an elevated concert experience for OPM lovers in the UAE.

With over a billion streams on Spotify, TJ Monterde remains one of the most streamed OPM artists, proving his deep connection with fans worldwide. As his Dubai concert nears full capacity, those who haven’t secured their tickets yet are urged to act fast to avoid missing out on this one-night-only event.

Presented by D&R Pure Jewels and D&R Elegant Events, this one-night-only event is expected to be a milestone in Dubai’s OPM scene. Fans looking to be part of this memorable evening can still grab their tickets, but with seats filling up fast, securing them now is the best way to guarantee a spot. Don’t miss the chance to witness TJ Monterde live—reserve your tickets before they sell out completely!