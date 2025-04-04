Celebrate with an unforgettable feast at Chinese Star Restaurant LLC!

Make your celebrations extra special with an amazing dining experience at Chinese Star Restaurant LLC, your go-to destination for authentic flavors, variety, and fun.

Conveniently located on the first floor of Al Ghurair Mall, near Entrance 3 and Centime, we offer something for everyone!

Whether you’re planning a family get-together, a gathering with friends, or simply want to treat yourself, our restaurant has an incredible selection of dishes that will leave you spoiled for choice:

Refreshing drinks and sweet treats: Cool down with our signature beverages and satisfy your sweet tooth with our desserts, crafted with care to delight your senses.

Sushi bar: Explore the flavors of fresh and vibrant sushi, prepared with high-quality ingredients and attention to detail.

Dim sum delights: Dive into the world of steaming hot dim sum, packed with irresistible flavors and perfect for sharing.

Asian cuisines: Savor the diverse and authentic tastes of Asia, with dishes inspired by the rich culinary traditions of the region.

BBQ specials: Indulge in smoky, savory grilled dishes, cooked to perfection and bursting with flavor.

Hot pot experience: Gather around our hot pot for a communal dining experience filled with warm, hearty flavors—perfect for creating holiday memories.

Celebrate in style in our private VIP rooms!

Looking to make your celebrations even more special? Our private VIP rooms with karaoke are the ideal space to host birthdays, anniversaries, reunions, or any occasion worth celebrating. Sing your heart out and create lasting memories with your loved ones while enjoying our mouthwatering dishes.

Visit us today!

Location: Chinese Star Restaurant LLC, First Floor, Al Ghurair Mall, near Entrance 3 and Centime

Contact: 0529151988

Don’t wait—plan your visit today and let us make your holiday celebration one to remember. Enjoy a feast, create memories, and celebrate the season at Chinese Star Restaurant LLC!