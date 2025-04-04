Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsTFT Reach

USI Consultancy: Your trusted partner in global education

With 18 years of expertise, USI Consultancy has helped over 7,000 students achieve their academic dreams.

We have a network of more than 600 partnered universities across the UK, USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, and Europe.

Operating from seven branches in the UK, UAE, and India, our success rate is 99%.

We assist in securing admissions for all programs, including:

  • Medicine
  • Engineering
  • Business
  • Accounts
  • Nursing
  • Psychology and more

Our end-to-end services cover

  • Free expert counseling
  • Scholarships
  • Visa guidance
  • Pre/post-arrival support

At USI Consultancy, we are committed to providing seamless and stress-free admission processes for students aiming for prestigious international universities.

Interact with our experienced counsellors to chart a customized pathway for your success. Our team is dedicated to giving the best the world has to offer at your fingertips.

Begin the journey to convert your dreams into a reality!

