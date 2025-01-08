African + Eastern holds prices on all products despite tax resumption

This January, customers can continue enjoying their favorite party beverages at the same price as in 2024, as African + Eastern has committed to fully absorbing the impact of the 30-percent Dubai Municipality Alcohol Tax, which was reintroduced on January 1.

As the Middle East’s leading beverage distributor, African + Eastern has announced a price hold on all of its retail products, both online and in-store, for the entire month of January 2025.

This allows customers to enjoy great value without feeling the burden of the recent tax increase, highlighting the company’s commitment to both affordability and a seamless shopping experience.

“We will continue to monitor market dynamics and shopper reactions, and our endeavor is to defer price increases for our customers to as late a date as possible,” said Sean Hennessey, general manager of African + Eastern.

“Our objective is to make shopping either online or in-store at any of our 33 Dubai stores as convenient & enjoyable as possible and we will continue to go far, to be closer to our shoppers,” he added.

With 33 stores conveniently located across Dubai, African + Eastern offers an extensive range of over 2,000 products, featuring both globally recognized and boutique brands. For added convenience, African + Eastern Direct provides same-day home delivery services in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Al Ain, ensuring a smooth shopping experience at home.

Customers can also renew or obtain their alcohol license quickly and easily, as the process remains entirely free of charge. Simply visit Licensedxb.com or any of its stores for assistance.

