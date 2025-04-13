South Korea’s Melona ice cream bars now in UAE with new flavors

If you’ve ever found yourself craving the ice cream bar your favorite K-drama character was happily munching on, chances are—it was Melona.

Now, that same iconic treat from South Korea is finally available in the UAE, and it comes in four delicious flavors to fall in love with: Honeydew Melon, Mango, Strawberry, and Ube. And a few more coming soon.

Melona, a “living legend” in South Korea’s ice cream industry for more than three decades, is known not just for its unique rectangular shape and pastel colors, but also for its signature creamy-chewy texture and fruity taste. With over 6% milk fat, every bite is indulgent—soft, rich, and just the right amount of sweet. No one has ever matched that creaminess and flavor you will always fall in love with.

And as summer enters the UAE, there’s no better way to cool down than with a creamy, fruity Melona bar — now exclusively distributed by Shankar Trading Company (STC) now available in major leading stores and food outlets as alternative super sweet desserts.

“We are proud to bring one of the world’s most loved ice cream brands to our community,” said Mr. Raju Gidwani, Executive Director of STC. “With full compliance to UAE standards, we’re committed to offering premium products at prices everyone can enjoy.”

Binggrae, the company behind Melona, continues to evolve as a global leading company, serving the mainstream market with products that consumers can enjoy and trust across the world. No one could stop the Melona Craze—it’s the Best Treat Shared (BTS). Whether you’re young or mature, with lovers or friends, the magic begins the moment you take a lick—until the very last bite.

As STC grows in partnership with world-renowned brands, it remains committed to its mission of being a messenger of bright smiles—sharing health and happiness through every product it proudly brings to the UAE market.

Whether you’re a longtime K-drama fan or just craving a refreshing treat, now’s the perfect time to experience what millions have been raving about for decades.