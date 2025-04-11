Hygiene matters most for Dubai diners, survey finds

Half of Dubai residents (50%) say cleanliness is the top priority when picking a place to eat, according to the “Gastronomy Always On” report by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism.

The next most important factors were the type of food offered (49%), the overall vibe or ambiance (43%), service quality (42%), and value for money (38%).

With 1,200 new restaurant licences issued in 2024, more residents are relying on social media to help decide where to eat. The report showed that 70% of restaurant-goers in the UAE check online platforms before visiting a restaurant.

Online reviews also continue to influence dining choices, affecting everyday meals for 27% of people and special occasions for 34%. Google recorded 741,500 food-related searches about Dubai in the first seven months of 2024, a 23.5% jump from the same period in 2023.

Customer satisfaction on the rise

The report surveyed over 1,100 people from different age groups and backgrounds living in Dubai. It found that 62% of them were satisfied overall with their dining experiences.

Satisfaction scores rose slightly compared to the previous year across several areas: food variety (70%), creative menus (61%), representation of cultural heritage (58%), and the presence of skilled chefs (64%).

Dubai among world’s top food cities

Dubai ranked second globally—just behind Paris—as one of the best cities for food and restaurants, according to the Dubai International Brand Tracker. It outranked global food capitals such as London, New York, and Tokyo.

The city also ranked first worldwide in offering a wide range of food experiences, even ahead of Paris and Singapore

Pushing for a world-class food sector

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, said the food sector plays a key role in Dubai’s tourism growth. “Dubai’s food and restaurant sector is a key pillar of the emirate’s tourism strategy and ambitious vision,” he said.

He added, “The 2024 Gastronomy Industry Report reaffirms Dubai’s leading position as a global centre for gastronomy and culinary arts and highlights the diversity of its food offerings and unique restaurant concepts inspired by around 200 nationalities residing in Dubai.”