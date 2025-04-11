Calling all Filipinos: Join the RAK OCR on April 26 for fun, fitness, and community!

Get ready, Filipinos! The much-anticipated Ras Al Khaimah Obstacle Course Race (RAK OCR) is back on April 26, and this year it’s bigger and better than ever.

Designed for obstacle course race enthusiasts, first-timers, and families alike, the RAK OCR invites you to come test your grit and rally your friends for a one-of-a-kind team experience and a FREE kids’ race too!

A new team challenge just for you

For the first time in RAK OCR history, there’s a Team Challenge specially designed for groups of four. Teams of four (ages 13+) will face a thrilling 5 km course packed with exciting obstacles meant to test your strength, endurance, and teamwork. This is a unique chance for members of the Filipino community to team up with friends, colleagues, or family members.

Whether you’re seasoned OCR competitors or just looking for a fun way to stay active and bond, the new team format will create unforgettable memories and bring the Pinoy spirit of camaraderie to the race!

1.6 km Kids’ Race (Free for all children)

RAK OCR has something for all ages. If you have children, don’t miss out on the special 1.6 km race just for kids—completely free! They’ll get their first taste of an obstacle course adventure in a safe, supervised environment. It’s a fantastic way to introduce youngsters to fitness, teamwork, and a sense of achievement.

Why Filipinos shouldn’t miss this

Bayanihan spirit in action – There’s nothing quite like the Filipino sense of community and unity when joining together for an event. Experience the “bayanihan” spirit as you help each other overcome each obstacle.

Showcase your strengths – From running through rugged terrain to conquering challenging obstacles, participants get to prove their athleticism and resilience—skills that Filipinos are renowned for around the world.

Family-oriented fun – OCR is not just about the race; it’s about bringing communities together. With free entry for kids, it’s an event the whole family can enjoy.

Post-race celebrations – Post-race, soak in the vibrant festival atmosphere. Mingle with fellow racers, share stories, and enjoy the food and entertainment on site.

Race details

Date: April 26

Venue: Ras Al Khaimah (Exact location and check-in details to be provided upon registration)

Race Categories:

Team of Four (5 km): Ages 13+

Show off your teamwork and tackle a 5 km course filled with thrilling obstacles.

Kids’ Race (1.6 km): FREE for kids of all ages!

A short, fun course that lets the little ones feel like champions, too.

How to register

Registering for the RAK OCR is quick and easy:

Visit the official Arabian Warrior OCR registration page (2025 Arabian Warrior RAK – Arabian Warrior) Select your race category (Individual, Team of Four or Kids’ Race). Complete the online registration process. Arrive on race day ready to give it your all!

Spread the word

The success of the RAK OCR depends on you! Invite your friends, spread the word across the Filipino community, and prepare for a day of intense fun. Share this event on your social media platforms and let’s unite in supporting one another on this incredible fitness journey.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of this memorable Filipino turnout at the RAK OCR on April 26. Sign up now, form a team of four, bring your kids for the free 1.6 km race, and get ready to showcase the legendary Filipino spirit of resilience and community.

For registration and further information, visit www.arabianwarrior.me or email [email protected].