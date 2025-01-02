PPO-CRSA international aid initiative launched for typhoon victims in Camarines Sur

In response to the severe impact of multiple typhoons, particularly Typhoon Kristine, the Philippine Professional Organization Central Region Saudi Arabia (PPO-CRSA) has launched an international aid initiative aimed at supporting affected communities.

This effort, led by FILPT/OT, was supported by the Institute of Electronics Engineers of the Philippines (IECEP), which identified beneficiaries in urgent need of assistance.

The community of Taisan in Bula, Camarines Sur, reached out for help after being severely affected by Typhoon Kristine and subsequent storms. Local leaders, in particular SAEP Governor Edgar II Aguilar, verified the community’s dire situation and endorsed their eligibility for aid.

With support from the coalition composed of PPO-CRSA Council, IECEP, PSIM-KSA, GEP-KSA, and the UAP-KSA Riyadh Chapter, significant contributions were made to kickstart the initiative. One of the partners volunteered to manage the logistics and delivery of aid to the region.

On December 11, 2024, aid was successfully delivered from a branch in Legazpi to the Talisay Bible Baptist Church, covering nearly 100 kilometers. Coordinators worked closely with beneficiaries to monitor the situation, while communication between the involved organizations was facilitated.

The operation faced challenges, including impassable roads and landslides, but local transport services were utilized to navigate the difficult terrain.

Upon arrival, the community expressed immense relief and gratitude, having gone without assistance for an extended period. This marked the first time they received such aid, with goods valued at P40,000 distributed to over 50 families.

As the Christmas and New Year holidays approached, this timely assistance brought joy and hope for recovery to the community. The initiative highlights the commitment of various organizations working together to support communities devastated by natural disasters. The leadership of PPO-CRSA and the generosity of its partners have made a meaningful difference in the lives of those affected by Typhoon Kristine and other storms.

Special thanks to the following organizations:

Filipino Occupational Therapists/Physical Therapists , represented by Founding President Mrs. Ma. Renet Victoria S. Novisteros, as the Steering Committee Chair for Community Services

, represented by Founding President Mrs. Ma. Renet Victoria S. Novisteros, as the Steering Committee Chair for Community Services Society of Aerospace Engineers of the Philippines , represented by Governor Eng. Edgar II Aguilar, as the partner logistics team and onsite execution coordinator

, represented by Governor Eng. Edgar II Aguilar, as the partner logistics team and onsite execution coordinator Institute of Electronics Engineers of the Philippines , represented by Governor Eng. Leo R. Argoso Jr., as the major contributor

, represented by Governor Eng. Leo R. Argoso Jr., as the major contributor Pambansang Samahan ng Inhenyero Mekanikal , represented by President Eng. Julius Cesar Dela Torre as a contributor

, represented by President Eng. Julius Cesar Dela Torre as a contributor United Architects of the Philippines , represented by Arch. Allan Alido, as a contributor

, represented by Arch. Allan Alido, as a contributor Geodetic Engineers of the Philippines President Eng. Fernando Aguinaldo, as a contributor

President Eng. Fernando Aguinaldo, as a contributor The Philippine Professional Organization Central Region Council , represented by Chairman, Arch. Cleford Aviso for their support in bringing happiness to the beneficiaries.

, represented by Chairman, Arch. Cleford Aviso for their support in bringing happiness to the beneficiaries. NUPRINT MASTER as Tarpaulin Printing Sponsor & Logistics Team and Aid Execution Team

For more information, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1ESnH2zYjC/.