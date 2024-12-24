Pre-orders open for HUAWEI Mate X6 with exclusive early bird offers

Huawei announced the opening of pre-orders for the highly anticipated HUAWEI Mate X6 in the United Arab Emirates.

This latest generation foldable flagship brings significant upgrades in durability, camera performance, display technology, and multitasking, setting a new benchmark in the industry.

Consumers can now reserve their HUAWEI Mate X6 through Huawei’s official online store. The HUAWEI Mate X6 is available at AED 7,199 and come in three stunning colours: Nebula Grey, Nebula Red, and Black.

Early adopters will enjoy exclusive bonuses, worth up to AED 2,698 including: HUAWEI WATCH GT 4, HUAWEI Care+ (6 months), and trade-in top-up worth AED 700 available only during the pre-order period.

The HUAWEI Mate X6 is meticulously engineered for durability without compromising on style. It offers a large screen experience in a compact form factor perfect for everyday use.

The phone features 2nd Gen Kunlun Glass on the exterior screen, making it 25 times more drop-resistant, while the interior display is reinforced with a carbon fibre plate. An aerospace-grade aluminium frame provides a 37% increase in material resistance compared to previous models, complemented by the new advanced multi-dimensional hinge.

The HUAWEI Mate X6 introduces the Ultra Chroma Camera, utilising 1.50 million spectral channels to achieve 120% improved colour accuracy. Whether capturing the human skin tones or the vibrant shades of red, the Mate X6 ensures images are true to life. The 50MP primary camera features a ten-size adjustable physical aperture, offering unparalleled control over depth of field and light intake.

You can experience seamless multitasking with the Mate X6 with up to three apps to run simultaneously in an expanded view with effortless swipe navigation. The dual OLED displays, 6.45-inch exterior and 7.93-inch interior screens deliver exceptional colour accuracy and clarity. Adaptive high refresh rates from 1Hz to 120Hz provide smooth visuals while optimising energy consumption.

The phone has a refreshingly stunning design inspired by the celestial elegance of star orbits. The HUAWEI Mate X6 in Nebula Grey edition features a Micro-Nano 3D Topography finish crafted from Vegan Fiber.

This material is a fusion of aerospace-grade S-grade glass fibre and high-performance bulletproof vest material, achieving an unprecedented balance between lightweight strength and exceptional durability. It is also available in two ultra-thin soft-touch leather options, Nebula Red and Black.

Visit LINK to secure your pre-order today and take advantage of exclusive early-bird offers available until January 5, 2025.