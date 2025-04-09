Upgrade your next flight with Singapore Airlines’ Premium Economy Class

Your next trip deserves more than the usual!

For OFWs in the UAE, traveling home or abroad should be a seamless experience of comfort and ease. With Singapore Airlines’ Premium Economy, enjoy a more relaxed flight with extra space and exclusive amenities, all without the high price tag. Special fares starting from AED 2,885 make this upgrade more accessible than ever.

Fly from Dubai to selected cities across Asia and Australia, and enjoy priority check-in, extra legroom, and an exceptional in-flight experience. Relax in a spacious cabin equipped with calf rests and footrests, and recline your seat for the perfect snooze. Stay connected with USB ports, a personal reading light, and convenient stowage areas to keep your devices within reach.

KrisFlyer members can take advantage of unlimited free Wi-Fi, keeping you connected to loved ones, even while you’re cruising above the clouds.

Dining in Premium Economy is also a delight. With “Book the Cook,” you can pre-select your favorite gourmet meal, ensuring you’re served just what you crave. The menu features a variety of meals, each served with a main course, appetizer, bread, dessert, and cheese, complemented by a wide selection of beverages. It’s the perfect way to make your flight feel like a special occasion.

Whether you’re flying home to the Philippines or exploring a new destination in Asia or Australia, Singapore Airlines delivers the signature world-class service it’s known for — with added touches of comfort and care that OFWs truly deserve.

Don’t miss this chance to elevate your travel experience. Book by April 16, 2025, to take advantage of these exclusive fares.

Fly with Singapore Airlines — where every detail is designed with you in mind.

Book now and travel in comfort, style, and ease.