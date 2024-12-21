“Ako Naman Muna”: OFWs in UAE called to prioritize self; invited to join transformational workshop

Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) in the UAE are no strangers to balancing the demands of work, family responsibilities, and the challenges of life away from home. These sacrifices often leave little room for self-care, causing many to feel overwhelmed and burnt out. But what if it’s time to finally put yourself first?

The “Ako Naman Muna” workshop, happening on January 25th and 26th, 2025, at The Bristol Hotel in Muraqqabat, Dubai, is a unique opportunity for OFWs to step back from their busy routines and invest in their personal growth. This full-day event is designed to help attendees break free from the cycle of survival and start living a life full of purpose, fulfillment, and abundance.

The workshop will be led by two dynamic speakers: Russ Juson, a transformational coach and Reymond Delos Reyes, better known as Boss RDR, an entrepreneur and business coach. Together, they will guide participants through powerful mindset shifts, actionable strategies, and tools for self-care, empowerment, and financial growth.

Coach Russ will share his remarkable 30-year journey, inspiring attendees with his story of perseverance and self-belief. From feeling like a nobody to achieving abundance and significance, his experience offers hope for OFWs who are struggling to balance their dreams with family expectations.

Alongside him, Boss RDR will offer practical entrepreneurial strategies that can help turn dreams into reality. His proven methods will guide attendees in creating successful careers and building financial independence—not just for themselves, but for their families as well.

“The workshop addresses the unique challenges OFWs face, offering practical strategies to navigate life abroad, reconnect with their inner selves, and helps them shift from a mindset of scarcity to one of limitless possibilities,” the organizers said.

Key topics will include managing stress, achieving emotional peace, strengthening relationships, and building lasting financial stability. The workshop’s goal is to provide attendees with practical takeaways that support a more balanced, purposeful life. It will also present opportunities for networking with fellow OFWs who share similar aspirations.

Registration for the event is AED 499, an investment that promises returns beyond measure. It includes a buffet lunch, snacks, workshop materials, and a full day of life-changing experience. Reserve your seat today and take the first step toward transformation.

“Ako Naman Muna Dubai” is presented in collaboration with MJS Global Innovations. For more details and to register, visit https://www.mjsglobalinnovations.com/akonamanmunadubai.