Marcos assures public PhilHealth remains well-funded amid legal battle over P89.9-B transfer

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. sought to calm public fears over the funding status of the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth), saying the state insurer continues to expand its services despite concerns about a supposed fund shortfall.

Speaking at the ‘Trabaho at Serbisyong Pangkalusugan sa Bagong Pilipinas’ event in Rizal, Marcos stressed that PhilHealth is financially sound and has, in fact, increased its insurance coverage and services over the past year.

“Maraming nag-aalala dahil sinasabi wala nang pondo ang PhilHealth para tulungan ang mga may sakit. Hindi po totoo ‘yun,” he said. “Mula noong nakaraang isang taon, imbes na mabawasan ang serbisyo, ito ay dumami pa.”

The president emphasized PhilHealth’s role in supporting Filipino workers, noting the high cost of medical treatment and the financial burden that illness imposes on laborers.

“Napakahalaga po niyan. Lalo na sa mga manggagawa—bawal magkasakit. At kung magkasakit man, napakamahal magpagamot,” Marcos said. “Kaya’t nandiyan po ang PhilHealth para tumulong, magbigay ng ID, at ilagay kayo sa kanilang data center.”

His remarks came a day after the Supreme Court concluded oral arguments on several petitions opposing the transfer of PhilHealth’s excess funds—totaling P89.9 billion—back to the National Treasury. The High Court had previously halted the remittance of the remaining P29.9 billion following PhilHealth’s initial transfer of P60 billion last year.

Petitioners, including Senator Koko Pimentel, the Philippine Medical Association, 1SAMBAYAN, and Bayan Muna Chair Neri Colmenares, argued that the funds should be reserved for health services, not returned to the treasury.

Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo said the Court is now requiring all parties—including amici curiae—to submit their memoranda within 30 days, a deadline that will not be extended.

In January, PhilHealth maintained that its fund is sufficient to support its expanding benefit packages, even with zero government subsidy in the 2025 budget.