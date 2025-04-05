Here comes the sun: Summer trip tips for OFWs

Summer is just around the corner, and for OFWs in the UAE, that means planning the perfect vacation—whether it’s a trip back home or an adventure abroad. From budget-friendly hacks to smart travel planning, here’s your ultimate guide to a stress-free, sulit getaway!

Summer is calling, and OFWs are ready to answer! As temperatures rise in the UAE, many ka-TFTs are making plans to travel—either heading back home to reunite with family or exploring cooler destinations to escape the scorching heat.

But how do you make the most of your trip without burning a hole in your wallet? This week, The Filipino Times highlights the best travel deals, budget-friendly hacks, and tips from other OFWs to make your summer adventure smooth, stress-free, and sulit!

Book early, save big!

Flight promos happen months in advance! Airlines like Cebu Pacific offer discounted fares until April 15 for travel between April and October 2025. Keep an eye out for flash sales and seat sales from airlines like Singapore Airlines and China Southern Airlines to get the best deals.

Choose the perfect destination

Many OFWs look for destinations with cooler climates to escape the UAE’s summer heat. Aside from the Philippines’ scenic spots like Baguio and Sagada, countries like Georgia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan offer a refreshing break.

“Pumunta kami ng friend ko sa Kyrgyzstan. Nangabayo lang tapos pumunta sa canyon. Then ang temperature, mga 18 degrees Celsius pababa,” shares Dubai-based OFW Rachel.

Visa-free, worry-free!

One way to make travel more budget-friendly is by choosing from 39 visa-free destinations for Philippine passport holders, including Singapore, Thailand, and Brazil.

If your dream destination requires a visa, check if they offer e-visas instead. “You can avoid any extra cost and the hassle, like going to the embassy to apply for the visa. So, you can focus more nalang sa travel expenses,” says Dubai-based Diane.

Find affordable accommodations

Compare hotel and Airbnb prices, or check package deals through travel agencies. Group bookings can slash accommodation costs significantly, giving you extra budget for pasalubong and experiences.

OFWs love looking for budget-friendly hotels near malls or restaurants, making it easier to shop and eat out without spending extra on transportation. Some even opt to stay with relatives or friends to save money and have a more personal experience.

Pack smart, travel light!

Know your airline’s baggage limit to avoid extra fees. Pack essentials, travel-size toiletries, and versatile outfits. A well-packed carry-on can save you time and hassle at the airport.

Filipinos are also known for maximizing their luggage space—rolling clothes, stuffing socks inside shoes, and leaving room for pasalubong. Don’t forget to bring an extra foldable bag because chances are, you’ll need more space for all the goodies you’ll bring back!

Plan your itinerary wisely

Make the most of your trip by balancing must-see attractions with relaxation. Research free activities, walking tours, and discount passes to experience more without overspending.

Filipinos often squeeze in side trips—whether it’s a quick shopping run, an impromptu food trip, or visiting a famous landmark nearby. Planning ahead ensures you don’t waste time and get the most out of every moment!

Stay prepared with travel insurance

A small expense for travel insurance can be a lifesaver in case of medical emergencies, trip cancellations, or lost baggage. It’s always better to be safe than sorry.

Sulit ang summer mo!

Before traveling, check entry requirements, restrictions, and any necessary health documents. Some destinations still require specific travel declarations.

Whether it’s a trip home or an adventure abroad, planning ahead ensures a smooth, budget-friendly vacation. So, saan ang punta mo this summer? Plan wisely, travel smart, and enjoy every moment!

Before you jet off, make sure you’ve got everything sorted for a hassle-free trip: