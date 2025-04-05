Latest NewsEntertainmentNewsTFT News

‘Single but happy’ Kathryn Bernardo says at ABS-CBN Ball 2025

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 min ago

Courtesy: Kathryn Bernardo/IG

Kapamilya superstar Kathryn Bernardo confirmed she’s single but in a good place as she graced the red carpet at the ABS-CBN Ball 2025.

“I’m very happy — and yes, still single,” Bernardo said when asked about her relationship status.

The actress, who currently serves as one of the judges on the latest season of Pilipinas Got Talent, shared that she’s enjoying both her personal life and her career. She also took time to thank her loyal fans for their continued support.

“Thank you so much sa lahat ng mga sumusuporta, and to everyone enjoying Pilipinas Got Talent every weekend — mapapanood niyo na ‘yan kasama ang mga judges and hosted by Robi Domingo and Melai Cantiveros. It’s been fun,” she said.

Joining Bernardo on the judging panel are Freddie “FM” Garcia, Eugene Domingo, and Donny Pangilinan.

The 2025 ABS-CBN Ball, themed ‘Brighter Together’, paid tribute to ABS-CBN’s artists, employees, and partners who help shape its evolution as a global storytelling company.

Part of the event’s proceeds will benefit the ABS-CBN Foundation’s advocacies.

