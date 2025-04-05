PAGASA declares end of La Niña

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) officially lifted the La Niña alert, forecasting a return to normal rainfall conditions across the country.

In a statement, PAGASA said climate monitoring and analysis showed that La Niña has dissipated in the central and equatorial Pacific.

“La Niña conditions are no longer present in the central and equatorial Pacific,” the agency said, noting that sea surface temperature anomalies have now reached ENSO-neutral levels.

As a result, the weather bureau said the above-normal rainfall patterns previously seen in areas like Luzon, Bicol, Eastern Visayas, and Northeastern Mindanao are not expected to persist.

No El Niño or La Niña conditions are currently observed or anticipated to form in the tropical Pacific within the next three months. PAGASA added that neutral ENSO (El Niño Southern Oscillation) conditions are expected to prevail until the September–October–November 2025 season.

Despite this development, PAGASA reminded the public to remain cautious, as the country continues to experience warm and dry conditions associated with the current season.