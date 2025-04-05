MIAA opens new immigration counters for OFWs at Terminal 3

Dedicated immigration counters for OFWs were officially opened by the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) on April 1, 2025, at NAIA Terminal 3 in Pasay City.

The counters are located next to the OFW Lounge, aiming to ease congestion at the departure area.

The new counters are expected to serve up to 2,400 OFWs daily, reducing waiting times and improving airport efficiency.

A total of six new counters have been set up, with three already operational and three more undergoing installation. These counters are an extension of the existing immigration area at Terminal 3.

To speed up the process, MIAA assigned 25 more Bureau of Immigration officers to handle the volume of travelers. A help desk from the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) is also available near the counters to assist with issues such as Overseas Employment Certificates (OEC).

MIAA General Manager Eric Jose Ines said, “This project reflects our deep appreciation for OFWs’ sacrifices, affording them with a dedicated, hassle-free immigration experience.”

The new facility is adjacent to the OFW Lounge, which opened in July 2024 and provides free meals, Wi-Fi, charging stations, and assistance desks through the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA).