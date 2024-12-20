Filipina security guard in Al Ain wins AED 1 million on her first big ticket raffle!

The Millionaire e-Draw series returns this December, with four winners announced each week, each receiving AED 1 million. This week, Christine Requerque Pedido emerged as the latest lucky winner, claiming the remarkable grand prize.

A 36-year-old security guard from the Philippines, who has been living in Al Ain for the past four months, is celebrating an extraordinary moment in her life. Currently residing in company accommodation with her colleagues, she works hard while her family remains back home in her hometown.

Her connection with Big Ticket began six years ago during her first job in the UAE. Back then, she was drawn to the idea of trying her luck but couldn’t afford a ticket. Fast forward to now—upon returning to the UAE earlier this year, she came across Big Ticket’s promotions on Facebook and decided it was finally time to give it a try.

“To win on my very first ticket feels absolutely surreal,” she shared with excitement. “I never expected this would happen, but it proves that luck can find you when you least expect it.”

She and 10 of her colleagues joined forces to purchase the ticket, and now they’re carefully planning their next steps. “We’re still deciding whether to save the prize money or invest it in a business. Either way, we’ll continue working and trying our luck with more Big Ticket entries. In fact, we’re looking forward to the January 3rd live draw!” Her message to other Big Ticket participants is simple: “Stay hopeful and take a chance.”

Congratulations once again to the winner.

