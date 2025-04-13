Overseas voting begins at the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai

Overseas voting officially kicked off today at the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai, with a calm and organized start to the electoral process for Filipinos in the UAE.

At 8:00 AM, the voting area remained quiet with only a few early arrivals.

Nonetheless, Consul General Hon. Marford Angeles and Vice Consul Paola Belle Ebora and their team were already on-site, ready to welcome voters and provide assistance.

The Consulate staff, prepared and approachable, ensured that all necessary measures were in place for a smooth voting experience.

One of the first to cast his vote was a 67-year-old senior citizen who has been living in Deira for over 20 years. He shared that his experience this year was notably better than in the previous elections, especially without the long queues and the help he received at the Consulate.

Another voter, Oligario, came early seeking help after being unable to access the voting website. Though not part of the priority groups, he was still accommodated and received the assistance he needed from the staff.

As a reminder, only Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), pregnant women, senior citizens, and illiterate voters are allowed to use the on-site online voting kiosk. However, Consulate personnel are on standby to assist anyone encountering difficulties in the voting process.

Consul General Angeles also issued an important advisory: Voters are strictly prohibited from taking screenshots of their ballots, especially those displaying QR codes or the list of selected candidates. This is to protect the integrity and privacy of the electoral process.

Filipinos who are not yet enrolled are reminded to complete their overseas voter enrollment before May 7, 2025. Failure to do so means they will not be able to vote until the end of the election period on May 12, 2025.

The Consulate encourages all eligible Filipinos in Dubai and the Northern Emirates to participate in the ongoing overseas voting and exercise their right to vote for the nation’s future.