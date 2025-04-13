Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Overseas voting begins at the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino15 seconds ago

Overseas voting officially kicked off today at the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai, with a calm and organized start to the electoral process for Filipinos in the UAE.

At 8:00 AM, the voting area remained quiet with only a few early arrivals.

Nonetheless, Consul General Hon. Marford Angeles and Vice Consul Paola Belle Ebora and their team were already on-site, ready to welcome voters and provide assistance.

The Consulate staff, prepared and approachable, ensured that all necessary measures were in place for a smooth voting experience.

WhatsApp Image 2025 04 13 at 10.01.59 AM 1
67-year-old senior citizen received voting assistance from staff at the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai during the first day of overseas voting.

One of the first to cast his vote was a 67-year-old senior citizen who has been living in Deira for over 20 years. He shared that his experience this year was notably better than in the previous elections, especially without the long queues and the help he received at the Consulate.

WhatsApp Image 2025 04 13 at 10.01.59 AM
Overseas Filipino voter, Oligario Jr. Raymundo

Another voter, Oligario, came early seeking help after being unable to access the voting website. Though not part of the priority groups, he was still accommodated and received the assistance he needed from the staff.

As a reminder, only Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), pregnant women, senior citizens, and illiterate voters are allowed to use the on-site online voting kiosk. However, Consulate personnel are on standby to assist anyone encountering difficulties in the voting process.

Consul General Angeles also issued an important advisory: Voters are strictly prohibited from taking screenshots of their ballots, especially those displaying QR codes or the list of selected candidates. This is to protect the integrity and privacy of the electoral process.

Filipinos who are not yet enrolled are reminded to complete their overseas voter enrollment before May 7, 2025. Failure to do so means they will not be able to vote until the end of the election period on May 12, 2025.

The Consulate encourages all eligible Filipinos in Dubai and the Northern Emirates to participate in the ongoing overseas voting and exercise their right to vote for the nation’s future.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino15 seconds ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

KELA Template 54

Marjorie Barretto breaks silence on Dennis Padilla’s claims over Claudia’s wedding

3 hours ago
KELA Template 36

South Korea’s Melona ice cream bars now in UAE with new flavors

4 hours ago
KELA Template 35

PH Embassy warns OFWs in Malta: Using passports as loan collateral is illegal

4 hours ago
main photo FLS

Online voting system in UAE now sealed and ready

18 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button