Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Online voting system in UAE now sealed and ready

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report27 mins ago

The Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate-General in Dubai have officially sealed the online voting system for the 2025 Philippine midterm elections.

The Final Lockdown and Sealing (FLS) confirms that the system is now secure, tamper-free, and ready for use.

final lockdown and sealing
FLS status report.

The Consulate-General in Dubai completed the sealing on Friday, April 11, while the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi followed on Saturday, April 12. Both confirmed that the Online Voting and Counting System (OVCS) contains zero votes at the time of sealing.

final lockdown and sealing 3
Metrics for test voting.

This year marks the first time Filipinos abroad will cast their votes online. Voting will be done through mobile phones, tablets, or computers with internet access and a camera, removing the need to queue at the consulate or embassy.

Only senior citizens, persons with disabilities, pregnant women, and those who cannot read or write will be physically assisted at the Philippine missions, but even for them, voting will still be done online through kiosks.

“I always keep saying, hinihingi ito ng mga Pilipino since 2003 when the law was passed. And we’ve tried to improve along the way para maka-increase na ng participation. And ito na siguro yung one of the most effective ways; it’s online voting. Diba kasi nga lahat tayo dito, we’re very attuned to using our cellphones, we’re very attuned to the online and internet world,” said Philippine Ambassador to the UAE Alfonso Ver.

Online voting for Filipinos overseas begins on April 13 (8 a.m.) and ends on May 12 (3 p.m.), while the official voting day in the Philippines is on May 12, 2025. The Philippines has set up online voting in 77 embassies and consulates around the world, including Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report27 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Cami Template 7

TikTok removes nearly 5 million PH videos in late 2024 for policy violations

7 hours ago
voter istock

Overseas voting starts April 13: First time for OFWs to vote online

7 hours ago
Pilita Corrales

Pilita Corrales, Asia’s Queen of Songs, dies at 85

8 hours ago
054A8826

Over 25,000 expected to join Kalayaan 2025 celebration in Dubai

20 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button