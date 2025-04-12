Online voting system in UAE now sealed and ready

The Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate-General in Dubai have officially sealed the online voting system for the 2025 Philippine midterm elections.

The Final Lockdown and Sealing (FLS) confirms that the system is now secure, tamper-free, and ready for use.

The Consulate-General in Dubai completed the sealing on Friday, April 11, while the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi followed on Saturday, April 12. Both confirmed that the Online Voting and Counting System (OVCS) contains zero votes at the time of sealing.

This year marks the first time Filipinos abroad will cast their votes online. Voting will be done through mobile phones, tablets, or computers with internet access and a camera, removing the need to queue at the consulate or embassy.

Only senior citizens, persons with disabilities, pregnant women, and those who cannot read or write will be physically assisted at the Philippine missions, but even for them, voting will still be done online through kiosks.

“I always keep saying, hinihingi ito ng mga Pilipino since 2003 when the law was passed. And we’ve tried to improve along the way para maka-increase na ng participation. And ito na siguro yung one of the most effective ways; it’s online voting. Diba kasi nga lahat tayo dito, we’re very attuned to using our cellphones, we’re very attuned to the online and internet world,” said Philippine Ambassador to the UAE Alfonso Ver.

Online voting for Filipinos overseas begins on April 13 (8 a.m.) and ends on May 12 (3 p.m.), while the official voting day in the Philippines is on May 12, 2025. The Philippines has set up online voting in 77 embassies and consulates around the world, including Abu Dhabi and Dubai.