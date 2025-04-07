Kris Aquino reveals suffering 9 autoimmune diseases: ‘I’m learning to leave everything to God’

Actress and television host Kris Aquino has revealed that she is now battling nine autoimmune diseases, five of which she said could be life-threatening.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Aquino said her condition has become more complicated, requiring an expanded medical team and additional procedures, including a recent PICC line change at Makati Medical Center.

“My diagnosed autoimmune diseases have now grown to 9. Five of them can cause my death. That has been hard to process,” Aquino wrote. “But slowly I am learning to leave everything to God’s will because He knows best.”

Aquino, who had been receiving treatment in the United States and is now back in the Philippines, shared that her appetite is starting to return after a period of drastic weight loss. She now weighs 88 pounds, which she considers a personal victory.

She also expressed gratitude to friends and loved ones who have shown care and compassion throughout her health journey.

“Jessica Soho is so caring and is a real friend. Weekly, she sends me mangoes. I eat a minimum of three a day,” she said. “Because God helps those who help themselves.”

Aquino briefly addressed recent tensions involving her former boyfriend and physician Mike Padlan. While she didn’t go into detail, she acknowledged the emotional toll of their parting and expressed hope for peace.

“In time I still hope your anger will lessen and we shall both have peace in our hearts,” she said.

Despite the challenges, Aquino said she is learning to embrace her situation with humility and faith.

“I appreciate all I have and everyone who prays for me and makes the effort to express their concern and compassion.”