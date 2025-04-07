PH Embassy in Abu Dhabi launches Philippine e-Visa system for foreign UAE residents; first in the Middle East

Foreign residents in the UAE who want to visit the Philippines can now apply for an e-Visa online, as the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi rolls out the new system.

This makes the Embassy the first—and currently the only—Philippine Foreign Service Post in the Middle East offering the e-Visa system.

The service was officially launched on March 24, 2025, following the Department of Foreign Affairs’ rollout in the Middle East and North Africa.

Philippine Ambassador to the UAE Alfonso A. Ver said the initiative supports the Philippines’ goal of strengthening its ties with the UAE and its diverse international community.

“The selection of Abu Dhabi PE as the pioneering Philippine Foreign Service Post to introduce the innovative Philippine e-Visa underscores the high priority the Philippines attaches to its partnership with the UAE, recognizing the presence of over 200 nationalities that contribute to the dynamic and multicultural environment of the Emirates,” Ambassador Ver said.

The e-Visa is available to foreign residents in the UAE who are required to secure a visa before entering the Philippines. Applicants must have a valid UAE resident visa and other required documents such as proof of financial capacity, similar to the requirements for a regular Philippine visa.

To apply, users must register on the official e-Visa portal at https://evisa.gov.ph. Applicants also need a PayIT account (powered by First Abu Dhabi Bank) to complete the payment process online. Detailed application guidelines can be found on the Embassy’s Visa Services page: https://abudhabipe.dfa.gov.ph/sample-sites/visa-services.

The first group of e-Visa holders from the UAE arrived in the Philippines on March 28. Among them was a Lebanese national based in Dubai who works as a Regional Manager for a multinational firm in the automation and energy sector.

The new system is expected to streamline the visa process and make travel to the Philippines more convenient for UAE-based expatriates.