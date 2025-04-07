Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Qatar dismisses case vs 17 OFWs involved in illegal demonstration

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 2 hours ago

For illustrative purposes only

Seventeen overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who were earlier detained in Qatar for participating in an unauthorized political rally have been released, with all charges against them now dismissed.

His Excellency Ahmed Saad Al-Homidi, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Philippines, confirmed the development during a meeting with President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

“Sinabi ng Qatari Ambassador na pinalaya na ang 17 na inaresto sa Qatar at dinismiss na rin ang mga kaso laban sa kanila,” Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary and Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said in a press briefing.

Earlier on April 3, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac announced that Qatari authorities had granted the provisional release of the OFWs who were arrested for joining a pro-Duterte gathering.

“Nakikita po natin kung gaano kabilis magtrabaho ang ating Pangulo. Kaya parang ito po ay taliwas sa bintang ng iba na walang nangyayari sa ating bansa,” said Castro.

She added that the OFWs have the option to either continue working in Qatar or return home to the Philippines.

 

 

