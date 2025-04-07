PH Embassy, Consulate, and MWO in UAE announce holiday closures in April

The Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi, the Philippine Consulate General, and the Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Dubai have announced their closure in observance of upcoming Philippine holidays this April.

In separate statements, the Philippine missions said they will close on April 9, 2025, in observance of the Day of Valor (Araw ng Kagitingan), and on April 17 and 18, 2025, for Maundy Thursday and Good Friday, respectively.

During this period, the online voting kiosk for eligible voters will remain operational.

For immediate concerns during the said dates, the public can reach out to the Embassy in Abu Dhabi via email at [email protected] or by SMS, call, or WhatsApp at the following numbers:

Assistance-to-Nationals: +971 504438003

Consular and other concerns: +971 508137836

In Dubai, individuals may reach out for assistance through the following contacts:

For consular matters: +971 4 220 7100

For Assistance-to-Nationals: +971 56 501 5756

For contract verification or assistance to OFWs at MWO-Dubai: +971 50 652 6626 or +971 56 353 5558

For workers impacted by the holiday closures, the MWO-Dubai has set specific schedules for contract verification.

Workers with confirmed flights on April 9 and 10, 2025, should visit the MWO-Dubai on April 7 and 8, 2025, between 7:30 AM and 3:00 PM.

Those with confirmed flights between April 17 and 21, 2025, are advised to visit from April 14 to 16, 2025, during the same hours.

Workers unable to have their documents verified prior to their flights are allowed to have an authorized representative visit the MWO-Dubai five days before their flight back to the UAE or three days before their OEC appointment in the Philippines.