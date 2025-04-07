Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

No deportation for Russian vlogger Vitaly as he faces harassment charges in PH—DILG

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 36 mins ago

Press conference of the DILG on the arrest of viral Russian vlogger. (Screengrabbed from DILG/FB)

Russian content creator Vitaly Zdorovetskiy will not be deported—for now—as he faces five charges for harassment and disruptive behavior following a series of controversial videos filmed in the Philippines.

Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla presented Zdorovetskiy to the media on Monday, April 7, saying the charges stem from several incidents in which the vlogger allegedly harassed Filipinos and committed inappropriate acts in public. Among the clips shown were moments where Zdorovetskiy attempted to kiss a Filipina, pretended to rob a pedestrian, and disregarded a security guard’s orders to stop filming.

“He admitted to his actions during the investigation,” Remulla said. “People have to take responsibility for the content they create. It is not a license to shame, hurt, or besmirch anyone.”

Despite the charges, Zdorovetskiy will remain in the country while the cases are being resolved. At the press conference, he was seen holding a book titled Following Jesus, clapping and giving a thumbs up—gestures that Remulla described as showing no remorse.

“Our subject even claims what we’re presenting is fake news,” the interior chief added.

Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco, meanwhile, expressed support for holding Zdorovetskiy accountable, stressing the need for mutual respect. “We campaign for the world to love the Philippines. But that love and respect must be reciprocated,” she said in an ambush interview.

The vlogger is currently in the custody of the Bureau of Immigration. Authorities are also searching for his cameraman.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 36 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Kris Aquino 2

Kris Aquino reveals suffering 9 autoimmune diseases: ‘I’m learning to leave everything to God’

1 hour ago
iStock 2174702250

Qatar dismisses case vs 17 OFWs involved in illegal demonstration

2 hours ago
iStock 1307340441

PH Embassy in Abu Dhabi launches Philippine e-Visa system for foreign UAE residents; first in the Middle East

3 hours ago
ph embassy in uae

PH Embassy, Consulate, and MWO in UAE announce holiday closures in April

4 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button