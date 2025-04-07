No deportation for Russian vlogger Vitaly as he faces harassment charges in PH—DILG

Russian content creator Vitaly Zdorovetskiy will not be deported—for now—as he faces five charges for harassment and disruptive behavior following a series of controversial videos filmed in the Philippines.

Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla presented Zdorovetskiy to the media on Monday, April 7, saying the charges stem from several incidents in which the vlogger allegedly harassed Filipinos and committed inappropriate acts in public. Among the clips shown were moments where Zdorovetskiy attempted to kiss a Filipina, pretended to rob a pedestrian, and disregarded a security guard’s orders to stop filming.

“He admitted to his actions during the investigation,” Remulla said. “People have to take responsibility for the content they create. It is not a license to shame, hurt, or besmirch anyone.”

Despite the charges, Zdorovetskiy will remain in the country while the cases are being resolved. At the press conference, he was seen holding a book titled Following Jesus, clapping and giving a thumbs up—gestures that Remulla described as showing no remorse.

“Our subject even claims what we’re presenting is fake news,” the interior chief added.

Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco, meanwhile, expressed support for holding Zdorovetskiy accountable, stressing the need for mutual respect. “We campaign for the world to love the Philippines. But that love and respect must be reciprocated,” she said in an ambush interview.

The vlogger is currently in the custody of the Bureau of Immigration. Authorities are also searching for his cameraman.